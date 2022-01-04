What Time Does Burlington Open:

The earliest time Burlington opens is at 10:00 am on Sundays. However, the store may open earlier or later depending on the day of the week. For example, Burlington usually opens at 9:00 am on Saturdays. Be sure to check the store’s hours online or by phone before heading out to shop.

What time does Burlington close:

The latest time Burlington closes is at 9:00 pm on weekdays and Saturdays. The store typically closes at 8:00 pm on Sundays. Again, be sure to check the store’s hours before heading out to make sure you’re not left disappointed!

Credit cards do Burlington accept:

As of September 2016, Burlington does not accept the American Express card. However, customers can use JCB, MasterCard, VISA, Visa Debit, and Discover for purchases at this retailer. Cash is also accepted in-store.

Credit cards are an acceptable form of payment at all locations nationwide. Some sites may allow you to use debit cards if you’re using a credit card instead of cash or gift certificates.

Does Burlington price match:

Unfortunately, Burlington does not offer price matching on merchandise that has been discounted or advertised elsewhere. The store only matches its prices – offers do not apply to items marked down by other retailers!

Does Burlington have a mobile app:

Burlington does not currently offer an official store app! You can still connect to Burlington on social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. However, the retailer’s current social channels do not feature any information about apps or other mobile features at this time.

Is Burlington open on thanksgiving:

Burlington Mall hours Thanksgiving Day: 9 am – 10 pm Friday, Nov. 26, 2010

Burlington Coat Factory hours Thanksgiving Day: 8 am – 6 pm Friday, Nov. 26, 2010, Burlington Mall only allows employees to take five (5) hours off in a rolling thirty-day period that includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Thus, even people who work at the mall must either show up on one of their days off or use personal time off because they can’t miss this day.

Does Burlington open on memorial day:

Burlington Coat Factory hours Memorial Day: 10 am – 9 pm Monday, May 30, 2011

Does Burlington do black Friday:

BURGUNDY FRIDAY CUSTOMER EVENT !!! Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7 am-7 pm Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 am-12 pm* BURLINGTON COAT FACTORY *will be open on Black Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

Details of the “Burgundy Friday” event include $20 off a purchase of $80 or more (cannot be combined with any other offer) not valid on clearance items Doorbuster items as advertised in-store Deals for each day only while supplies last Prices will not be adjusted after purchase.

Cannot be redeemed for cash or used to purchase gift cards Rollback prices will not be honored Free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more (no promo code needed) Burlington Coat Factory stores are outside their radius Macy’s is in it.