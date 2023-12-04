Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We all like stories about a captivated girl who longs for a faraway guy. A shy girl found herself paired with an outgoing one. How can one cope with a sense of powerlessness when they are in complete control of their lives? Toss in some adorable, snarky anime elements, and we’re sure to have a blast. Nothing is more attractive than a guy who can frighten people with a single look and a lady who is willing to do whatever it takes.

One of the most charming anime couples, Hana and Shinichi, was introduced in Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out. Season 2 has been warmly liked so far, building on the enthusiastic reception of the previous season. There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the third season. Is this all, or will we have to settle for just two seasons?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3 Renewal Status

There are still two seasons of the popular anime series available. Launched on July 10, 2022, and airing until September 25, 2020, the first season had twelve episodes. Season 2 premiered on October 1, 2022, with 13 episodes; as of this writing, 11 episodes have been released. Almost immediately after the premiere of the series finale, the studio greenlit a second season.

Still, production on the second season is winding down, and there’s no word yet on a third season renewal from the studio. Nonetheless, you shouldn’t be worried. This is because the show’s status remains unchanged at both the network and studio levels. This means Uzaki Chan Wants to Hang Out might be back for a third season.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3 Release Date

The episode is almost the last one of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Volumes 4–7, including chapters 35–69, were covered in double season 2. Since the ninth volume was published on September 9, 2022, the anime is now almost up to speed with the original manga series, with just two volumes remaining.

Season 3 can only be greenlit after at least two further volumes of the series. Also, the mangaka has been mum about when the tenth volume would be out. Ultimately, viewers will have to wait a few years for the next installment.

We anticipate that there will be more than 100 chapters of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! by the end of 2023. As a result, Studio ENGI will likely reveal the anime series’ renewal news in early 2024, at the latest.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Story

The news that Hana Uzaki and Shinichi Sakurai, two of her fellow senior classmates from high school, would be attending the same university fills Hana with joy. But after seeing him do nothing for a year, she realizes he’s become a recluse. Assuming he is shy or frightened, she chooses to spend a lot of time with him, which is improper and uncool. Hana follows Shinichi about like a vexatious bug as she launches her plan to make him live a fun lifestyle. To what extent will Hana’s eccentric charisma convince Shinichi to change his mind about his preference for solitude?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Cast

Hana Uzaki Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Shinichi Sakurai Voiced by: Kenji Akabane (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Voiced by: Kenji Akabane (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English) Ami Asai Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Itsuhito Sakaki Voiced by: Tomoya Takagi (Japanese); Nazeeh Tarsha (English)

Voiced by: Tomoya Takagi (Japanese); Nazeeh Tarsha (English) The Master Voiced by: Yōsuke Akimoto (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Voiced by: Yōsuke Akimoto (Japanese); Kent Williams (English) Tsuki Uzaki Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Terri Doty (English)

Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Terri Doty (English) Yanagi Uzaki Voiced by: Seina Kato (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English)

Voiced by: Seina Kato (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English) Kiri Uzaki Voiced by: Yūko Sanpei (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English)

Voiced by: Yūko Sanpei (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English) Fujio Uzaki Voiced by: Hideo Ishikawa (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English)

Voiced by: Hideo Ishikawa (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English) Haruko Sakurai Voiced by: Miki Itō (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Miki Itō (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English) Shirō Sakurai Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Cris George (English) Nodoka Sakurai Voiced by: Reina Nagao

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3 Plot

It seems that the confessions of Hana and Shinichi will be the main emphasis of the following season. In the following iteration, they will both admit that they have affection for one another. When they come out as a couple, their friends will be overjoyed since everyone is rooting for them to be together. Despite Hana’s outward signs of joy, Shinichi is keeping quiet since he has his reservations about their relationship.

On occasion, she may even propose that he go on dates with her. Camping is something she’ll suggest as well. However, he won’t be prepared for the shock of realizing that becoming her lover for the night would be terrifying. But Hana will make an effort to persuade her.

They are two adults, she’ll reassure her, so there’s no need to feel uncomfortable. But things become dicey when Shinichi’s mom, Haruko Sakurai, walks in. Hana wants to make a good impression, but she’ll end up making things difficult for them.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3: Is there enough source material?

The anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out is based on Take’s manga series of the same name. As of December 2017, it was available for reading on Niconico Seiga’s Dra Dra Sharp website. On July 9, 2018, the first volume of the manga was published, and the most recent issue will be March 9, 2023.

The light novel is now in its tenth volume, and there will be more to come. The initial three seasons of the anime only touched on the first seven volumes, so there’s still enough of material to adapt for another season. Studio ENGI can start working on a new season of the series right now thanks to the 24 volumes of materials that are already accessible to adapt. Another great thing about receiving a sequel is that the series is continuing strong with regular volume releases.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Rating

Everybody looks at how well a show is rated. The most reliable indicator of a show’s renewal chances is its ratings. A better likelihood of survival is associated with higher scores. Both MyAnimeList and IMDb give the anime high marks; MyAnimeList gives it 7.37 out of 10 for excellence.

Conclusion

Hello, Uzaki-chan! Would Like to Spend Time With His Friends Everyone can see how much of a hit Season 3 was in Japan and the West. From its first season in Japan, the anime soared to the top of the ratings, while the manga has been a constant fixture on Oricon’s Best Selling manga list.

Its reputation was further cemented when it garnered excellent reviews from audiences all around the globe. The premiere date for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 3 is still up in the air. We may expect it to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025, barring any announcements about a new season.