Captain Harlock: from the origins to the 3D movie available on Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of pirate has always been one of the most fascinating figures in fantasy works. Although responsible in reality for anything but legal and peaceful actions – we are still talking about sailors who attack, plunder and sink ships in the open sea – the image of the pirate, in its most romantic and idealized sense, has become synonymous with freedom, anarchy, one adventurous and unconstrained lifestyleaway from the crowd and not bent on any form of law or institution. An archetype that has its origins in world literature (think of Treasure Island by Stevenson or the novels by Emilio Salgari) and which continues to inspire numerous products of mass culture.

In the world of manga and anime, if we talk about pirates it is impossible not to think of a particular name, Captain Harlock. Unlike most of his colleagues, he does not sail the seas aboard his sailing ship, but the space aboard his legendary Arcadia spaceship. On the occasion of the arrival on Amazon Prime Video of Captain Harlock 3D, film that sees the famous character in three-dimensional computer graphics for the first time, let's go over the history and evolution of the famous space pirate.

A ship that plows through space, Arcadia

Captain Harlock was born in 1977 from the pencils of Leiji Matsumoto, real name Akira Matsumoto, who publishes the manga of the same name from January 1977 to January 1979 in the fortnightly shonen magazine Play Comic publisher Akita Shoten. Thanks to the success obtained, the work, collected in five volumes, was immediately adapted in what is the form in which the character made himself known all over the world: the first, historical animated series. Directed by Rintaro, a very important figure in Japanese animation, and created by the studio Toei Animation, the soul of Captain Harlock it was broadcast on the Japanese television network from 14 March 1978 to 13 February 1979 for a total duration of 42 episodes.

After these two founding stones, the franchise has expanded in the following years thanks to new animated productions, feature films and manga, some of which are not directly related to Captain Harlock (like Galaxy Express 999 is Queen Emeraldas) but part of the so-called Leijiverse, the universe of Matsumoto's works that stands out for the lack of logic and narrative coherence.

In 1982 the film Captain Harlock: The Arcadia of my youth, directed by Tomoharu Katsumata, prequel of the second television series Captain Harlock SSX – Course to infinity (1982-1983), 22 episodes long and always directed by Rintaro at Toei.

In 1999 it was the turn of Harlock Saga – The ring of the Nibelungs, 6-episode OAV series based on the Nibelungs saga, the work of Norse mythology by Richard Wagner, of which there is also a paper version in 8 volumes different from the animated one.

In 2001 we have Cosmowarrior Zero, new 13-episode anime (+ 2 special) that serves as a prequel to the saga of Captain Harlock, while the following year is the turn of Space Pirate Captain Herlock – The Endless Odyssey, 13 OAVs directed once again by Rintaro and created by the studio Madhouse who freely revisit the character of Matsumoto.

It also exists Gun Frontier, an alternative version of Captain Harlock set in the American Far West. It is a 1972 manga written and designed by Matsumoto, transposed in 2002 (30 years later) into an 13-episode anime. Gun Frontier is the first product where the author introduces the two most famous characters of the franchise, Tochiro and Harlock.

The feature film Captain Harlock of 2013 is still the latest animated adaptation dedicated to the character of Leiji Matsumoto, while in 2014 the manga started (and is still ongoing) Captain Harlock: Dimension Voyage, retelling in a modern key and with some differences from the original story, written by Matsumoto himself and illustrated by the mangaka Koichi Shimaboshi.

The last paper iteration is Captain Harlock – Memoirs of Arcadia, created by the cartoonist Jérôme Alquié and born as collaboration between Akita Shonen and the French publisher Kana. In progress on the website Manga Cross from June 2019, the work will arrive in Italy thanks to Panini Comics.

The Captain and the Belpaese

The author and his most famous creation have always had a special report with our country. The parent comic was in fact published for the first time by Grenade Press, publisher among the first to import and translate manga and anime on Italian soil, divided into 15 volumes from 1993 to 1994. Subsequently, the rights passed to Panini Comics, who republished the series in 2001 under the label Planet Manga in a 5-volume edition, faithful to the Japanese counterpart but with the sense of reading reversed. The same operation was performed in 2010 by the publisher d / visual. Currently, the license of a large part of Matsumoto's works is in the hands of RW-Goen, which between 2013 and 2014 published the manga again in a Deluxe edition, and in 2019 in a single collector's hardcover volume.

If the manga was one of the very first Japanese comics translated and published in the Bel Paese, an even more important role played it the souls. Broadcast for the first time on Rai 2 in 1979, in a version with numerous cuts and complaints initially misunderstood by Italian critics, the series has cemented over time the myth of Captain Harlock and the status of symbol of Japanese animation.

The unforgettable opening acronym written by Luigi Albertelli, composed by Vince Tempera and performed by The gang of buccaneers, which was also a remarkable one record success and which represents one of the most famous and celebrated Italian acronyms in the community of enthusiasts, and beyond.

A very special relationship, the one between the master and Italy, which should have been celebrated last November, on the occasion of the 40 years of the arrival of the animated series in our country, but which unfortunately risked turning into tragedy.

In fact, on the evening of November 15, 2019, while he was in Turin, Leiji Matsumoto accused a serious illness for which he was immediately hospitalized. Fortunately the artist recovered after a few days and, as evidenced by some photos recently posted by the Leiji Matsumoto Cultural Association, he seems to have returned to full health.

The charm of the space pirate

Set in 2977, history sees the planet Earth guided by the so-called Unified Government and has long known a period of peace and stability. Because of this, people have now become apathetic and indifferent to everything that happens around them, while the ruling class only aims to be re-elected by strongly denying any type of problem: anyone who opposes this situation is considered an outlaw or a fool. In this context, Harlock is an outcast who has become a space pirate who plows the stars aboard a spaceship called Arcadia, together with his crew. The arrival on Earth of a mysterious and gigantic black sphere, called Pennant, is the harbinger of an imminent war against the alien population of the Mazoniane and their queen Raflesia, intent on conquering the planet.

Success is the charm of Captain Harlock are to be found in a variety of reasons. The first is certainly linked by characters. In an immobile, static and indifference world, Harlock and his crew represent the spirit of rebellion. The protagonist is a typical romantic hero, a man who has denied society and his convictions, who lives following his heart and his desire for freedom, taciturn and with an apparently inscrutable soul.

Physically Harlock is also the prototype of the perfect pirate: just look at the eye patch, the scar on the face, and the trusted dodo Tori-san who takes the place of the classic parrot. At his side we find the Arcadia crew, at first glance, a strange assortment of odd, unruly and listless characters. In times of need however, they simply become the best in their respective jobs.

Even the story and the issues designed by Leiji Matsumoto played a key role. Through the story of the battle between the pirates of Arcadia and the Mazonian women, beautiful looking but hostile behavior, the manga stages a clash between ideologies and civilizations, between man and nature, between two peoples apparently very different but in reality much more similar than one might believe.

It is no coincidence that the name of Harlock's spaceship, Arcadia, recall the homonymous idyllic world of Greek mythology, to testify to Matsumoto 's will condemn any form of hatred and war. A philosophy that the anime accentuates compared to the paper counterpart thanks to the dramatic, almost melancholic direction, and the splendid soundtrack performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The landing in modernity

After going through three decades, entire generations and numerous reinterpretations, in 2013 Captain Harlock adapts for the first time to our times. In fact, it comes out in Japanese cinemas Space Pirate Captain Harlock, feature film in 3D-CGI realized by Toei Animation is Marza Animation Planet.

Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) and written by Harutoshi Fukui, the film was presented out of competition at 70th Venice Film Festival, and was released in Italian theaters on January 1, 2014 distributed by Lucky Red. From June 2020 this version of Captain Harlock is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is one a modern and contemporary reinterpretation of the character, which is inspired by the original work but with numerous differences. After leaving Earth, mankind conquered the universe reaching an incredible 500 billion inhabitants. A heavy crisis linked to the depletion of the resources of the colonized planets gives rise to the desire to return home, where humanity began.

However, the planet has become a sanctuary protected by the Coalition Gaia, a decadent and corrupt supranational entity that governs society in a despotic way. The only one who opposes this situation is the space pirate Harlock, captain of Arcadia. The Gaia Coalition, fearing the threat posed by Harlock, decides to send an infiltrator to kill him: the young man Yama, brother of Ezra, protege of the Coalition and ambitious and unscrupulous man.

What is presented to us in this film is a vision of the character precisely modern, more obscure and extreme, almost crazy and nihilist, as evidenced by some implications of the plot that shed light on its past, its objectives and the origin of its conflict with the Gaia Coalition.

In this recent and latest animated version of the character of Matsumoto some cornerstones of the original work are absent, such as the Mazonian ones, whose presence would have probably prevented the film from being able to develop the story properly without having to resort to a sequel, and there are of the important differences like the role of planet Earth and the government, or the parallel subplot involving Ezra and Yama, an addition that makes the story deeper and more fascinating. In all this, the figure of Harlock seems to almost remain in the background but in reality he is very present, becoming an ideal to follow, as witnessed at the end when the young Yama, to all intents and purposes the true protagonist and figure that refers to that of the Tadashi of the original manga and anime, takes on the role of new captain of Arcadia to guide the human race, now free from the domination of the Gaia Coalition, towards a future of slow but constant rebirth.

Space Pirate Captain Harlock it is therefore a film that maintains all the spirit and nature of the character as Leiji Matsumoto conceived it, placing it in a context and in a form more suitable for today. As for the second, the work has been excellent, because Captain Harlock still represents one of the best examples of CGI in a Japanese anime.

Made with innovative techniques, like facial capture, and cost $ 30 million, a figure not small but far from the budget allocated for millionaire productions such as those of Disney is Pixar, the film unfortunately turned out to be a box office flop, and paradoxically (or maybe not) Italy was the country where, proportionally, it had the biggest takings. Before concluding this retrospective, we invite you to read the review of Captain Harlock 3D on the site.