Call of Duty Warzone: removed the new mode with 200 players

The 200-player mode was eagerly awaited on Call of Duty Warzone, and the new update on June 30th introduced this new timed title event. However, mode is no longer available, since it was removed with the latest game playlist update. On the other hand, we know: beautiful things always end.

In its place, the development study reported BR Quads is BR Stimulus Trios to Warzone playlist menus. The 200-player game mode may return someday, as this is a heavily played event … but we don't know when.

Season 4, in addition to bringing this new choice, also introduced a new Juggernaut Royale mode, which Infinity Ward later removed from the rotation. It is a variant of the Trios mode; in which at the beginning of the game we will be catapulted into an armored Juggernaut suit with heavy armaments.

With the introduction of the new Season, Call of Duty Warzone has seen the introduction of new content within the popular Battle Royale. Now fans are focusing their looks (and their thoughts) on Season 5, which could even revolutionize the map. According to a rumor, in fact, players will be able to visit the interior of the large football stadium, without using glitches and the like and it would be the introduction of a train full of loot and in constant movement is expected.