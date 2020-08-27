Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: release date and special editions revealed!

Share it:

While we await the presentation event of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, the pages of the three different editions of the game have appeared on the PlayStation Store, namely Standard, Ultimate Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle, complete with release date.

The Sony digital store has revealed to us that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 on PlayStation 4. Presumably, it will arrive the same day even on Xbox One and PC. Pre-ordering any of the editions will entitle you to Early Access to the Open Beta, which will be released first on PlayStation 4, operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle blueprint, which can be used immediately in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Standard Edition (69,99 euro)

Includes PS4 version of the game

Play on PS5 on release via backwards compatibility

Weapon Pack Comparison

Bundle Cross-gen (74,99 euro)

Includes PS4 version of the game and PS5 version upon release

Weapon Pack Comparison

Ultimate Edition (99,99 euro)

Bundle cross-gen

Includes PS4 version of the game and PS5 version upon release

Land, sea and air package

3 Operator skins

3 vehicle skins

3 weapon blueprints

Battle Pass Bundle (Battle Pass for 1 season + 20 level jumps)

Weapon Pack Comparison

The existence of a Cross-Gen Bundle also seems to confirm the two separate editions for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and therefore the inability to upgrade to the next-gen version for free. In the gallery below you will also find the first images of the game.