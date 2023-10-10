Burning Body Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Netflix’s ‘Burning Body’ is a criminal drama that follows the lives of Rosa Peral and Albert Lopez. The story begins with the murder and subsequent cremation of Pedro, Rosa’s partner. The series then follows the investigators as they investigate the connection between Rosa and Pedro, as well as her past with Albert. As they travel, they learn about Rosa’s troubled prior relationships.

The play, directed by Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Maá, is split between two different eras: the present, during the inquiry, and the past, during the years leading up to the murder. If you want to know whether or not there will be additional seasons of ‘Burning Body,’ you should read this article all the way to the conclusion.

Burning Body Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of “Burning Body” premiered on Netflix on September 8, 2023. There are eight episodes totaling between 45 and 50 minutes. The series has been well-received by critics, and its audience should react positively as well. Netflix spends about a month to see how people respond to a new release before deciding if it should get a second season. There have been no confirmations of a second season from the streaming provider as of yet.

The murder of Pedro Rodriguez is resolved in the last episode. The success of a show often prompts networks and streaming platforms to rethink their original plans for the show, which may have been to air it as a miniseries.

Netflix may decide to renew ‘Burning Body’ if the streaming service sees that the show is popular enough. It’s possible that next season won’t feature any more of Rosa and Albert, and instead will focus on a new couple. Since there are no unresolved plot threads from the first season, the show might be better off as an anthology rather than a continuous series.

Burning Body Season 2 Release Date

On September 8, 2023, Netflix premiered the first season of Burning Body. A limited series is a word used to describe a television program that is intended to tell a complete tale in a single season. At this point, it looks like Season 2 of Burning Body won’t be released. However, given the show’s success, we might expect to see similar material and spin-offs in the future.

Burning Body Story

The first season of Burning Body follows the protagonist as he fights for custody of his child in court. The Perals, Pedro and Rosa, are fighting in court. The news of her ex-husband’s death brings her world crashing down. His girlfriend and her boyfriend are first the focus of the investigation.

The show shows the destructive dynamic between Pedro and Rosa. An investigator may arrive at a plausible explanation after compiling all of the available evidence. Rosa can still use Trump as an ace in the hole. The media encourages the government to conduct a thorough investigation. At the end of the episode, the investigator reenacts Pedro’s final moments. The verdict of guilt for Rosa and Albert has been revealed.

Burning Body Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Rosa

Eva Llorach as Ester

Quim Gutiérrez as Albert

Raúl Prieto as Manu

Isak Férriz as Javi

José Manuel Poga as Pedro

Guiomar Caiado as Sofía

Sergi Cervera as Néstor

Bruno Sevilla as Álvaro

Aina Clotet as Silvia

Aleida Torrent as Vanesa

Burning Body Season 2 Plot

Given that the show was always intended to be a limited series and hence was never renewed for a second season, we may assume that the story will end here. In the event of a second renewal, Season 2 would have to play catch-up and present an entirely new tale. The murder mystery show’s forthcoming investigation may be connected to a brand-new story.

Burning Body Season 2 Trailer

Because there has been no announcement of a return, there is going to be no new teaser. It appears that production has not yet commenced; this will take some time. We will update this post with more information when it becomes available, so please check back later. While you wait, check out the trailer for Burning Body, Season 1.

Where to watch Burning Body?

There are eight episodes available to watch on Netflix if you have a membership. Here is the show’s official trailer in case you missed it. It was written in Spanish initially but has since been translated into several others.

Burning Body Rating

The show’s IMDb rating of 6.8 indicates that it may have fared better, but that minor issues like a lack of focus on the show’s themes and characters may be the main focus of this review.

Burning Body Season 1 Review

Fans of tense police procedurals should definitely check out Burning Body Season 1. It’s one of the best series of its kind because of the depth of its characters, the complexity of its plot, and the emotional impact of its conclusion. The beauty of this series is that it makes you think even after it’s over, even if the ending leaves you with more inquiries than answers. Enter the twisted world of Burning Body and be ready to be captivated by the novel’s compelling narrative.