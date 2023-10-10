Haikyuu!! The Movie Part 1: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The original Haikyuu! The final film will need to condense the original source material, as well as decisions will need to be made regarding what may prove explained through exposition and what can be omitted.

This would enable the second film to follow Hinata’s voyage to Brazil without significantly altering the manga’s plot.

This would also provide an opportunity to focus on characters other than the two protagonists. However, the studio might not intend to cover anything in two films.

The final season of Attack on Titan was scheduled to conclude with Season 4 Part 2, but the studio announced Part 3 unexpectedly.

Hail to thee!! The story could be continued in the form in movies, OVAs, or even a new season.

Hail to thee!! The Film, Part 1: The Decisive Battle within the Dump: After such a lengthy wait, viewers finally get another Haikyuu film! What, you haven’t heard the news yet?

Hail to thee!! Part 1: Decisive Battle within the Garbage Dump was revealed via a new teaser posted to the anime’s official Twitter account on August 19, 2023.

Long-awaited by admirers, this film is the first installment in the Haikyuu! Final film series. This film series will also conclude the well-known volleyball-themed anime.

Haikyu was always a fan-favorite sports-themed anime franchise that brought recognition to other shows in the same genre. And now, as the conclusion of the series approaches, supporters cannot contain their emotions.

However, since the debut of the anime adaptation of the Haikyu manga by Haurichi Furudate, viewers of similar anime series from around the globe have begun to pay attention to other similar series.

Haikyuu the Movie: Decisive Battle in the Garbage Dump pits Karasuno and Nekoma, two long-standing rival institutions, against one another once more. A program that has captivated us to feed nearly a decade will presumably conclude with The Nationals.

Haikyuu!! The Movie Part 1: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Release Date

Recently, only the trailer was just released by the franchiser, which has generated a great deal of excitement among the admirers.

Fans anticipate that the game will début before the end of 2023, despite the fact that its release date remains to be specified.

According to the film’s official Twitter account, on September 24, 2023, viewers could learn more about the forthcoming film.

Haikyuu!! The Movie Part 1: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Cast

Ayumu Murase as Shōyō Hinata

Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama

Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda

Hisao Egawa as Keishin Ukai

Jun Kazama as Aran Ojiro

Kanehira Yamamoto as Manabu Naoi

Kaori Nazuka as Kiyoko Shimizu

Kenji Nojima as Shinsuke Kita

Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima

Kyousuke Ikeda as Sō Inuoka

Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya

Mark Ishii as Lev Haiba

Masaya Fukunishi as Yūto Kosaku

Miyu Irino as Kōshi Sugawara

Natsuki Hanae as Kōrai Hoshiumi

Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Norimune Kurosu

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yū Nishinoya

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rintarō Suna

Nobuyori Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita

Ryohei Kimura as Kōtarō Bokuto

Ryota Ohsaka as Keiji Akaashi

Satoshi Hino as Daichi Sawamura

Seigo Yokota as Taketora Yamamoto

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Morisuke Yaku

Shōta Chōnan as Shōhei Fukunaga

Shouma Yamamoto as Hitoshi Ginjima

Sōma Saitō as Tadashi Yamaguchi

Taichi Takeda as Taro Omi

Takanori Hoshino as Nobuyuki Kai

Takumi Watanabe as Yūki Shibayama

Haikyuu!! The Movie Part 1: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Trailer

Haikyuu!! The Movie Part 1: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Plot

The Battle of the Garbage Dump film continues where the concluding season of the anime left off, adapting manga material up to chapter 292.

This continuance promises to rekindle the nostalgia followers have for the series, retaining a seamless narrative flow.

In addition to portraying the substance of the series, the film will also depict the intense rivalry between the series’ primary characters, Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama.

With the anime nearing the end of its run, these films seek to close up the storylines and character arcs comprehensively.

Incorporating the shouts and acclaim of 10,000 admirers who participated throughout Haikyuu! Final movie premiere event

This incorporation provides viewers with an authentic glimpse of the tremendous enthusiasm and dedication that supporters of this cherished title possess.

As we say goodbye to this exceptional anime series, let us cherish the recollections and prepare for an epic conclusion.

Haikyuu the Movie is a continuation of the fourth season. Karasuno has advanced to the third complete of the Nationals, having defeated Tsubakihara in the first round and Inarizaki High School and the Miya Brothers in the second.

Nekoma, the high school which has competed with Karasuno during its golden years, is a rival of Karasuno. In addition, an amicable antagonism is developing between Hinata and Kenma, the timid setter.

In terms of the primary material, Haikyu: the Movie: Battle within the Garbage Dump will begin with chapter 291 of the manga and should conclude with chapter 325.

Therefore, either a substantial portion of the Nationals arc (up to chapter 369) or the Final Arc (chapters 370–402) would be omitted from the second film.

In our opinion, the conclusion of the National Arc will likely serve as the series denouement, with traces of the Final Arc dispersed throughout.

For a recap on Nekoma’s voyage to their confrontation with Karasuno, be considered sure to check out the season 4 episodes “Vivid” and “Cats vs. Monkeys.”

The OVAs The Path for the Ball and Land vs. Air are essential viewing for acquainting oneself with their team.

Hail to thee!! Final promises to bring a triumphant conclusion that will leave fans exhilarated, inspired, as well as insatiably hungry for more. Mark the date and prepare to witness the concluding installment of a cherished franchise.