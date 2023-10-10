Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

2022 marked the official announcement that Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc would debut in 2023.

Presumably, the time has come once more to observe the high school championship soccer match.

This time there will be greater stakes and more difficult tournament play. It is difficult to predict who will reach the summit!

Let’s begin with Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Release news without further ado.

This is thrilling news for both soccer and anime enthusiasts, as Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc will premiere in October.

The publication of a captivating key image has increased anticipation for the continuance of Tsubasa’s soccer voyage.

The new season features an expanded cast and is directed by Katsumi Ono, which promises an action-packed and emotionally charged narrative.

Later this week, episode 2 of the second season of Captain Tsubasa will be released, marking the beginning of the Junior Youth arc.

As a result of what occurs next in the manga, episode 2 of Captain Tsubasa and the totality of this arc are crucial to the continuation of this anime adaptation.

The Junior Youth is typically regarded as a turning point in the series, illustrating how Tsubasa and all of them begin to ascend the football ladder and become professionals on their own.

You’re in luck if you’re a devotee of the Captain Tsubasa anime. The second season of the program is quickly approaching, and we have all the information you need regarding the Junior Youth Arc.

The Junior Youth Arc will focus on Tsubasa and his companions as they navigate the challenges of competing at level of national competition.

The anime Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc now has a main trailer and a Japanese premiere date of October 1.

The trailer features an excerpt of the freshly announced introductory song “AS ONE” by Johnny’s West.

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc is the second season of the 2018 sports anime series Captain Tsubasa. Prior Captain Tsubasa anime aired in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Release Date

Junior Youth Arc, the website over the new season of Captain Tsubasa, has published a comprehensive video to advertise the anime.

In the video, they revealed that Johnny’s West, who worked across the 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime, will perform “As One,” the introductory theme song. The anime is scheduled to debut on October 1.

Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Cast

Director: Katsumi Ono

Series Composition: Atsuhiro Tomioka

Original creator: Youichi Takahashi

Character Design: Hajime Watanabe

Chief Animation Director: Hajime Watanabe

Sub-Character Design: Noriko Ogura

Theme Song Arrangement: NAOKI-T (OP1)

Theme Song Composition: WaO (OP1)

Theme Song Lyrics: WaO (OP1)

Theme Song Performance: Johnny’s West (OP1)

Yuko Sanpei as Tsubasa Ōzora

Ayako Takeuchi as Masao Tachibana

Daiki Yamashita as Alan Pascual

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Hajime Taki

Jun Fukuyama as Karl Heinz Schneider

Junya Enoki as Franz Schester

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gino Hernandez

Kengo Kawanishi as Elle Sid Pierre

Kenichi Suzumura as Genzō Wakabayashi

Kenta Miyake as Hermann Kaltz

Kōdai Sakai as Teppei Kisugi

Megumi Han as Takeshi Sawada

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Mamoru Izawa

Mutsumi Tamura as Ryō Ishizaki

Seiichirō Yamashita as Ramon Victorino

Sōma Saitō as Jun Misugi

Takuya Satō as Kōjirō Hyūga

Tarō Kiuchi as Shingo Takasugi

Wataru Hatano as Hikaru Matsuyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Juan Diaz

Yuichiro Umehara as Ken Wakashimazu

Yūki Ono as Louis Napoleon

Yurina Watanabe as Kazuo Tachibana

Yūto Uemura as Shun Nitta

Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Trailer

Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Plot

“The national tournament for junior high school soccer recently concluded, with Nankatsu Middle School and Toho Gakuen emerging as an co-champions.

Meanwhile, skillful soccer superpowers from around the globe, surpassing Japan, additionally set their sights on the Paris tournament.

After the tournament, the Japan Junior Youth National Team will be nominated to compete in the International Junior Youth Tournament in Paris, France.

In addition to Tsubasa, who is determined to make his impact on the international stage, the team features international talents such as Hinata, Wakashimazu, Wakabayashi, and Misaki.

The Youth Arc, also referred to as the Junior Youth Arc, is an important and compelling plotline in Captain Tsubasa’s second season.

In this arc, Tsubasa Ozora and his companions compete in the International Junior Youth Tournament in Paris.

This exciting tournament pits them against formidable opponents from Germany, France, Argentina, Italy, along with additional nations, each with their own set of soccer abilities and strategies.

Throughout the story, Tsubasa and his companions face numerous obstacles on and off the field.

Tsubasa deals with an injury, Misaki tries to regain his trust, Wakabayashi tries to prove his worth, Hyuga struggles to maintain emotional control, and Wakashimazu adjusts to a new position.

The team’s chemistry and resolve will be tested as they confront former allies and adversaries, making this path a captivating emotionally charged voyage for anime fans.

This episode was also intended to demonstrate how much Tsubasa has improved as a player and how the relationships he forged at the junior level pay dividends when many of them assemble for Japan’s youth national team.

The latter part of the episode also depicts them getting ready over their first match in rivals against Italy, with all the excitement that this game possessed in the manga and other versions of the series.

The Junior Youth arc centers on the same protagonist, Tsubasa Ozora, who is accompanied by a group of players as they develop their careers by overcoming opponents on the field.

The sequel follows Tsubasa and his pals as they compete in the International Junior Youth Tournament to Paris against the finest soccer players in the world.

The original manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1981 to 1988 before being adapted through multiple anime series.

The second season of the anime does not yet have a set premiere date. The positive news is that Viz Media will make it available to a international audience.