Burn the Witch #0.8 Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

On December 29, 2023, Tite Kubo’s Burn the Witch #0.8 will finally launch. This news was revealed on Monday, October 23, 2023, with the publication of a detailed teaser via the official YouTube account of EMOTION Label.

As with the first installment, the series is set to air simultaneously on TV Tokyo and other pertinent Japanese syndication networks. The anime has updated its fans with release information, a new trailer, a crucial visual, and news about more cast members and theme music. This highly anticipated anime has a lot more to offer.

Burn the Witch #0.8 Release Date

The international premiere of Burn the Witch #0.8 is scheduled for December 29, 2023. Much to the delight of fans, the official anime Twitter account has announced the launch date, along with a new teaser and the first key visual.

About Burn the Witch #0.8

Studio Colorido and Team Yamahitsuji will team together to create the 2020 film BURN THE WITCH #0.8, which is set to be directed by Tatsurō Kawano again. According to the special serialization that came out in August 2020, this anime series is supposed to be the prelude to the 2020 feature.

Joining returning cast members in BURN THE WITCH #0.8 are Kunihiko Inaba (art director), Miho Tanaka (color designer), Keiichiro Mihoshi (sound director), and Natsuki Yamada (chief animation director and character designer).

The series scripts are now being written by Taku Kishimoto instead of Chika Suzumura. Peakys, the animation studio that did the 3D graphics for Urusei Yatsura 2022, is in charge of the 3DCG, with Tomoya Nakaza directing the CGI. EOTA Photography, a unit of Twin Engine, is in charge of the photography, and Hikari Fukuda is the composing director of photography.

Studio Colorido’s adaptation of Burn the Witch debuted in 2020, after its initial 2018 one-shot release. Author Tite Kubo has said that he is now working on what is being referred to as “Season 2” of the BURN THE WITCH manga, with an unspecified publication date. The serialized edition of the manga was sent out in August 2020.

Burn the Witch #0.8 Plot

Released on October 2, 2020, the prequel manga Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover will serve as the basis for the next series. The 2018 one-shot manga by Tite Kubo is the central plot point of Burn the Witch 0.8. Introduce viewers to Reverse London, a fantastical realm populated by supernatural beings, in this one-shot that forms the foundation for the anime film Burn the Witch.

Two witches working for Wing Bind, a group bent on vanquishing dragons, are introduced to us in this universe: Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. Subsequent chapters take a deeper dive into the vast cosmos when Noel’s pal Balgo inadvertently becomes entangled with one of these terrifying animals.

Burn the Witch #0.8 Cast

Rie Hikisaka plays Osushi-chan, Hiroaki Hirata plays Chief, Asami Tano plays Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada plays Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya plays Balgo Parks, and the rest of the key actors from the 2020 film are all back.

The cast list is as follows:

Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole

Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi

Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks

Hiroaki Hirata as Chief

Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan

Subaru Kimura as Shelby

Burn the Witch #0.8 Trailer

A second official trailer for Burn the Witch #0.8 was published on December 13. The teaser unveiled the fantastical world’s badass inhabitants, including dragons, adorable pets, and fearsome enemies. Prove that the captivating theme music by NiL—who previously sang it for the previous Burn the Witch anime: Blowing—was used in this one as well.

Conclusion

Burn the Witch 0.8, a planned anime, is based on the 2018 prologue of the same name by Tite Kubo. The director, Tatsurō Kawano, who oversaw the Burn the Witch anime film, will be in charge of directing it. Team Yamahitsuji and Studio Colorido will be in charge of the production.

The planned anime version of the film, Burn the Witch 0.8, will include the return of the film’s core actors. Burn the Witch 0.8 will be available for purchase on December 29, 2023.