Borderlands: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With the Vault Hunters’ meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom, the Pandoran wilderness is quickly becoming a filming hotspot. The long-awaited release date of the Borderlands film is almost here, gamers. The anxious anticipation is almost over.

With Eli Roth firmly in the director’s chair, the Borderlands picture that Lionsgate announced in 2015 has the potential to be one of the finest video game movies of all time. All the information you need to find out about Borderlands and the possibility of future films in the series is right here. We are eagerly anticipating the adaptation of several gaming elements for the big screen.

Borderlands Release Date

A theatrical premiere of the Borderlands film adaptation is scheduled for August 9, 2024. Even as far back as 2015, there were reports that the Borderlands movie was officially in production. With the support of Lionsgate, Eli Roth (Hostel) is directing the picture; however, for reshoots, he brought in Tim Miller, director of Deadpool, and Craig Mazin wrote the script.

Finally, into post-production, Borderlands was shot in 2021 and 2022 with reshoots in 2023. Lionsgate is still playing tight with a lot of promotional photos, even though the main shooting is over.

About Borderlands

The 2009 video game series Borderlands, developed by Gearbox Software, is the inspiration for the next science-fiction action comedy film. Multiple sequels and spin-offs followed the initial installment’s phenomenal popularity, garnering rave reviews from both reviewers and players alike.

A film adaptation was almost inevitable once the gaming series solidified its place in gamer pop culture. In 2015, the idea was first revealed, and Lionsgate was there to help with production. After many writers and directors—Leigh Whannell, Aaron Berg, Oren Uziel, and eventually Eli Roth—took over the screenplay that Craig Mazin had written and finished, the film’s script still wasn’t up to par.

Production began in Budapest, Hungary at the beginning of 2021 and ended in June of that year. Details in terms of visuals were severely lacking; up until now, the only official set shot featuring the main actors included nothing more than their black silhouettes against a brilliant white backdrop.

Borderlands Plot

A magically powerful “Siren” named Lilith returns to her home planet of Pandora in Borderlands in search of two things: the daughter of supervillain Atlas (Edgar Ramirez) and an extraterrestrial vault that many people are trying to get their hands on. There are rumors that the vault contains unfathomable riches and that the kid holds the key to an unfathomable power.

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Lilith and her team of vault hunters! Joining them are Kevin Hart as Roland, a former mercenary of the Crimson Lance; Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, a preteen demolitions expert; Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Tiny Tina’s guardian; Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis, an eccentric archaeologist; and Jack Black as the hilarious robot Claptrap. The gang faces battle against robbers and outlaws as they race against the sinister Atlas conglomerate.

Borderlands Cast

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Kevin Hart as Roland

Jack Black as Claptrap

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu as Krieg

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis

Haley Bennett

Édgar Ramírez as Atlas

Bobby Lee as Larry

Olivier Richters as Krom

Charles Babalola as Hammerlock

Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus

Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx

Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi

Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs

Steven Boyer as Scooter

Ryann Redmond as Ellie

Borderlands Creators

Eli Roth, the horror filmmaker responsible for 2005’s Hostel, and Craig Mazin, the award-winning screenwriter of HBO’s Chernobyl and the upcoming The Last of Us TV series, are the main creatives behind the Borderlands film. Roth is famous for his role as the muscular Donny Donowitz in Quentin Tarintino’s Inglourious Basterds.

Hollywood is very on Mazin right now, and his connection lends the picture some serious legitimacy (in case you were concerned it might be filled with Claptrap’s signature jokes). Additionally, the cartoonish brutality of the Borderlands series appears to have been well-cast by Roth.

Borderlands Trailer

We do not expect to see a trailer for the Borderlands film until early 2024, and there is currently no word on when production will begin. Although the main shooting was completed two years ago, we can’t rule out the possibility that Lionsgate may decide to surprise us by revealing their next project. In the meanwhile, you may watch this videogame trailer and dream of a live-action Pandora.

Where to watch Borderlands?

Initially, the Borderlands film will only be available in theaters. However, it will most likely make it to Peacock, a streaming service, so you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.