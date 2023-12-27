The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most anticipated series is the upcoming anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, which revolves around the Isekai subject.

The Isekai genre has become one of the most famous themes in the world, being included in several films, anime series, and television shows, including Mushoku Tensei and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is an anime that KeG created based on a light novel by Kurokata of the same name.

Many fans are becoming antsy since the debut of the anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is almost here.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Release Date

The announcement of an anime adaptation was made on the August 15, 2021, MF Books 8th Anniversary livestream event. The show’s producers, Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation will be Takahide Ogata and Shogo Yasukawa, while Keiji Tanabe will be in charge of character design and Elements Garden will be responsible for music. On January 6, 2024, it will make its debut on BS11 and Tokyo MX.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Cast

Usato Voiced by: Shogo Sakata

Suzune Voiced by: Ayaka Nanase

Kazuki Voiced by: Kengo Takanashi

Amako Voiced by: Saya Aizawa

Rose Voiced by: Atsuko Tanaka

Blurin Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe

Orga Voiced by: Genta Nakamura

Ururu Voiced by: Yoshino Aoyama

Tong Voiced by: Kentarō Itō

Mill Voiced by: Chado Horii

Alec Voiced by: Tōru Nara

Gomul Voiced by: Sōshirō Hori

Gurd Voiced by: Hayato Fujii

Princess Celia Voiced by: Reina Ueda

Aruku Voiced by: Shōhei Komatsu

Amila Voiced by: Hitomi Ueda

Hyriluk Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Plot

As the narrative begins, ordinary high school student Usato is walking home when he unexpectedly encounters student council president Suzune and classmate Kazuki. Out of nowhere, a mystical circle engulfs them, whisking them away to another world.

In this other reality, the three friends are called upon to save a country from the clutches of a demon ruler. While Kazuki and Suzune are the genuine protagonists in this story, Usato is only a passenger.

But things change when it’s found out that Usato has unusual expertise as a healing magician. Rose, a lady claiming to be the head of an organization committed to rescuing lives, becomes enamored with his extraordinary powers. Afterward, Rose abducts Usato and brings him into her group by force.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Creators

A talented and committed creative team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring you this animation. Takahide Ogata, who has directed and produced works like “Brave Beats” and “Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala Star Tanjo,” is at the helm.

The illustrious Shogo Yasukawa, known for his outstanding work on shows like “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” is in charge of scriptwriting. Yoko Tanabe, whose credits include “Lupin III” and “Golden Kamuy,” is in charge of character design. Anime fans can look forward to a mesmerizing and visually stunning experience thanks to this formidable group.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Trailer

The official debut trailer for the 2023 anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was revealed on August 27, 2023. Also, the anime’s debut date was announced in January 2024 with the trailer’s release.

Along with the general backdrop of the anime, the trailer also included the major characters of the show. The trailer starts with key characters such as Kazuki, Usato, Suzune, and others. On top of that, it was revealed that Usato was inadvertently sent to another dimension. However, as his calling progressed, he became acutely aware of his natural talent for healing magic.

After that, the trailer cuts to Usato learning how to cast the healing magic. The teaser took viewers to another fantasy world while hinting at the anime’s premise. On top of that, the preview gives the impression that the anime will be packed with exciting adventures.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episodes

Since there has been no official announcement on the show’s episode count, titles, or technical specifications, we have no idea how many episodes will make up the first season of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

Where to watch The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic?

A member of Crunchyroll’s Winter 2024 anime roster, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, has been announced. So, Crunchyroll will be the place to watch anime for people in the Americas, Oceania, Africa, Central and South America, Europe, the CIS, and the Middle East.