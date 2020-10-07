Buffy, Alyson Hannigan celebrates Halloween with props taken from the series set

Years pass, but Buffy The Vampire Slayer never goes out of style, neither for her fans who can now marathons all seasons of Buffy on Amazon Prime Video, nor for the cast members of the show, as it also demonstrates. Alyson Hannigan.

23 years have passed since the debut of Buffy The Vampire Slayer on American TV, but when a series is of quality and always manages to be as current as the one created by Joss Whedon, there is no time limit.

This is why we still celebrate the iconicity of the show starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, and everything about it, including its settings, that a cast member was able to literally take home and … Halloween decorations.

“I have a lot of stuff from Buffy’s set“Alyson Hannigan, Willow Rosenberg’s interpreter in the series, told Entertainment Weekly!”Do you know how many props from the cemetery scenes I still have? And those are my Halloween decorations“.

“Buffy’s props decorate our whole house in those days, and that’s really cool, because our graveyard is pretty creepy. Which makes it pretty phenomenal“concludes the actress.

And who can blame her?