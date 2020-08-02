Breaking Bad is the best series of the 21st century, according to a LADbible survey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Breaking Bad is the "best 21st century series". This is the result of a survey launched in recent days by LADbible, in which the show with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul had to clash with other cult television products such as Stranger Things is game of Thrones.

In the first semi-final, as you can see in the results at the bottom of the article, The Office (UK / US), Black Mirror, The Wire and game of Thrones, with the latter triumphing with 47.8% of the votes. On the other side we find Breaking Bad (50.2%), Peaky Blinders (32.3%), Stranger Things (14.9%) and Mad Men (2.6%).

Arriving in the final two, the HBO fantasy series and the Vince Gilligan show fought to the last vote: with over 11,400 participants, the poll elected Breaking Bad the best series of the 2000s. 50.8% of the votes, the series triumphed with a percentage difference of just 1.6% compared to the competitor.

What do you think about it? Do you agree with the survey results? Let us know your opinion, as always, in the space dedicated to comments. Meanwhile, we remind you that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has received several Emmy Award nominations 2020.

For other news, Bryan Cranston has revealed that he contracted Coronavirus and donated plasma.