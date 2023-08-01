Boys Over Flowers Season 2 Release Date: Is It Happening?

The second season of the Japanese drama series Boys Over Flowers, starring Hana Sugisaki, Sho Hirano, and Taishi Nakagawa, premiered in 2018. It was inspired by Yoko Kamio’s second volume of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. From April 17 until June 26, 2018, the show aired at 22:00 on Tokyo Broadcasting System every Tuesday.

The protagonists in this novel are high school seniors themselves, ten years after the first F4 graduates. The school has declined steadily ever since they left. Correct 5 (5) is Haruto Kaguragi’s high school friendship group. Their mission is to identify students who have not paid their tuition and expel them. Below, you’ll find information about Boys Over Flowers Season 2, including a plot synopsis, premiere date, and viewership estimates. Make it clear that learning more about your favorite series is a priority for you.

Boys Over Flowers Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 2 of Boys Over Flowers seems unlikely. The Korean drama was inspired by the same-titled manga from Japan. The show was adapted into a Taiwanese version and two live-action dramas were produced in Japan. Several other Japanese anime and movie adaptations followed, and it even received a Chinese adaptation and an adaption in South Korea.

Fans of the program were hoping for a continuation, but it appears that won’t be happening. One theory among viewers is that the show’s female protagonist, Geum Jan-di, was presented as spineless and that the show’s climax showed her in a very unhealthy relationship. They hoped that she would find success in the future. Since this was the final chapter in the manga, the story stopped here. Extra chapters that reveal the future are, of course, not included. The manga’s other adaptations all had similar conclusions.

Despite the wishes of their devoted followers, Jan Di and Ji Hu did not end up together. They were never supposed to become a couple. However, Jan Di and Jun Pyo do end up together in this particular configuration. They met in a place of mutual hatred, fought bitterly, and then, after working through their differences, fell in love. It’s been almost a decade since the program premiered, and the producers still haven’t discussed Boys Over Flowers Season 2.

Boys Over Flowers Season 2 Release Date

On January 5, 2009, KBS aired the first episode of the first season of ‘Boys Over Flowers. The last of its 25 episodes aired on March 31, 2009, bringing the series to a close. It first aired in the United States on KBS America, and now, all of its episodes may be seen on Netflix throughout the world.

The original Japanese manga that served as inspiration for the show never had any follow-up comic books, either. Now, if they do, and they want to keep the tale in the same timeline, the producers may need to look for new, fresh faces. If a sequel is ever conceived, it is going to feature the passage of time. Whatever the case may be, if we learn anything new about the premiere date for Boys Over Flowers Season 2, we will include it here.

Boys Over Flowers Storyline

In Boys Over Flowers, the protagonist, Geum Jan-di, is an average boy from a normal family who befriends Jun Pyo, a spoiled brat who attends the elite Shinhwa High School. The F4 is a bad-boy group, and Pyo is its boss. Yoon Ji-Hu, Song Woo-bin, and So Yi-Jung are the three wealthy buddies he never leaves the company. One day, the F4 gang torments a boy to the point where he considers ending his own life. Geum Jan-di, however, intervenes and saves the child. She is able to attend the prestigious Shinhwa High School thanks to a scholarship.

Geum Jan-di is a low-income young lady whose family owns and operates a dry cleaning service. She and her dad are crammed into a tiny home. Her younger sibling is a brother. Because of her dislike of the F4 boys, Jun-Pyo and Jan Di develop a mutually destructive hatred of each other. Jun Pyo picks on her frequently, but the resilient Jan Di is always able to withstand his advances.

Things progress, and Jun-Pyo finds himself adoring her in a manner he never expected. However, Jan-Di isn’t experiencing the same success. She finds herself falling in love with Yoon Ji-Hun. Later on, though, she learns that Ji-Hun has his sights set on someone else. Viewers see these people go through a range of romantic and platonic feelings during the course of the season, which includes multiple love triangles and difficulties.

Boys Over Flowers Cast

Koo Hye-sun as Geum Jan-di, A dry cleaner’s daughter, who is offered a scholarship to attend the prestigious Shinhwa High School.

Lee Min-ho as Gu Jun-pyo, The leader of the F4 and heir to the Shinhwa Group, one of the biggest companies in South Korea

Kim Hyun-joong as Yoon Ji-hu, A member of the F4 and the grandson of a former president of Korea.

Kim Bum as So Yi-jung, A member of the F4 and a skilled potter. His family owns the country’s biggest art museum.

Kim Joon as Song Woo-bin, A member of the F4, his family runs the country’s largest construction company

Kim So-eun as Chu Ga-eul, She is Jan-di’s best friend.

Ahn Suk-hwan as Geum Il-bong

Im Ye-jin as Na Gong-joo

Han Chae-young as Min Seo-hyun

Lee Si-young as Oh Min-ji

Kim Hyun-joo as Gu Jun-hee

Lee Hye-young as Kang Hee-soo

Lee Min-jung as Ha Jae-kyung

Park Ji-bin as Geum Kang-san, Jan-di’s younger brother

Kim Ki-bang as Bom Choon-sik, Jan-di and Ga-eul’s boss

Jung Ho-bin [ko] as Jeong Sang-rok, Jun-pyo’s mother’s secretary

Song Suk-ho as Butler Lee, Jun-pyo’s family’s butler

Kim Young-ok as Jun-pyo’s family’s head maid

Seo Min-ji as Jang Yu-mi

Lee Jung-gil as Yoon Seok-young, Ji-hu’s grandfather

Lim Ju-hwan as So Il-hyun, Yi-jung’s older brother

Park Soo-jin as Cha Eun-jae, Yi-jung’s first love

Gook Ji-yun [ko] as Choi Jin-hee (aka Ginger)

Jang Ja-yeon as Park Sun-ja (aka Sunny)

Min Young-won as Lee Mi-sook (aka Miranda)

Jung Eui-chul as Lee Min-ha / Lee Jae-ha

Jung Chan-woo as young Gu Jun-pyo

Kang San as young Yoon Ji-hu

Moon Bin as young So Yi-jung

Boys Over Flowers Season 2 Trailer

‘Boys Over Flowers’ Season 1’s official trailer can be viewed down below. Get on Netflix and watch this popular Korean drama if you haven’t already.

Boys Over Flowers Season 1 Rating

Both IMDb and MyDramaList gave it low marks, 7.8 and 8.4, respectively. No matter how many times it’s been remade in other languages, viewers still enjoy the series.

Where to watch Boys Over Flowers?

The Thai drama series Boys Over Flowers has gained an international fan base. If you want to know where you can see this incredible show, the answer is GMM 25. Thai TV network GMM 25 has officially licensed Boys Over Flowers for transmission. This means Thai audiences may quickly catch up on the series by tuning in to GMM 25.