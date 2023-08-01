Pinocchio Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

South Korean dramas have won the hearts of viewers all around the world, especially the younger generations. Today, we’ll take a look at Pinocchio, a South Korean television series that aired for twenty episodes from November 12, 2014, to January 15, 2015, and received rave reviews from critics. Fans have been demanding a second season of Pinocchio due to the show’s overwhelming success and the multiple awards it has received, establishing its place as one of the most popular Korean dramas.

Pinocchio Season 2 Renewal Status

The fate of the second season of Pinocchio has not been decided. Fans may be slightly dissatisfied by the lack of show-related official notifications, renewals, and spoilers. Makers and sellers alike have been silent about the product’s future. The creators may not immediately respond to the feedback they receive, but there is still a chance that they may listen to their fans.

Pinocchio Season 2 Release Date

Pinocchio Storyline

Ha-Myung (now known as Dal-Po) lives with his firefighter father, his mother Ho-Sang, and his equally bright older brother. However, his father and other members of his crew perish in a fire at a garbage site while trying to save people. However, the astute MSC reporter, Song-Cha-Ok, uses the fact that Ho-Sang’s body was initially missing to frame him as the prime suspect. Because of this, Ha-Myung’s mother and younger son become social outcasts, and Ha-Myung himself commits himself by jumping off a cliff. Fortunately for Ha-Myung, a man comes to his aid and he manages to stay alive.

The guy who saves him just so happens to be In-Ha’s grandfather, and he is certain that Ha-Myung is really his late son Dal-Po, 30 years in the past. Therefore, he is given a new identity and raised by In-Ha’s family under the name Dal-Po. However, In-Ha has a condition called Pinocchio Syndrome that causes her to experience hiccups every time she lies. Slowly but surely, Dal-Po learns that In-Ha’s mom is the same Song-Cha-Ok who destroyed his family. As a result, Dal-Po fights the need to be with In-Ha by ignoring her.

Several years later, Dal-Po and In-Ha’s family relocate to Seoul, and In-Ha decides she wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a journalist. Due to her Pinocchio Syndrome, In-Ha is turned down for an interview with MSC Broadcasting Station. To make ends meet, Dal-Po operates a taxi service. After meeting In-Ha’s mother, however, he makes the decision to enter the news industry and clear his real father’s name.

Pinocchio Cast

Lee Jong-suk as Choi Dal-po/Ki Ha-myung, A young man whose family is torn apart by a tragedy, who assumes a different identity and attempts to rebuild his life.

Nam Da-reum as young Dal-po/Ha-myung

Park Shin-hye as Choi In-ha, A young woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie.

Roh Jeong-eui as young In-ha

Kim Young-kwang as Seo Beom-jo, A young reporter who becomes entwined in the lives of In-ha, her mother, and the intrigues of journalism.

Lee Yu-bi as Yoon Yoo-rae, A past sasaeng fan who decides to become a reporter.

Jin Kyung as Song Cha-ok

Kim Kwang-kyu as Kim Gong-joo, Chief of the MSC news desk.

Kim Young-hoon as Lee Il-joo

Im Byung-ki as Yeon Doo-young

Yoon Seo-hyun as Lee Joo-ho

Lee Seung-ho as Jae Dae-gook

Lee Pil-mo as Hwang Gyo-dong

Min Sung-wook as Jang Hyun-kyu

Kang Shin-il as Lee Young-tak

Jo Deok-hyun as Jo Won-gu

Jung In-gi as Ki Ho-sang, Ha-myung’s father

Jang Young-nam as Ha-myung’s mother

Yoon Kyun-sang as Ki Jae-myung, Ha-myung’s older brother

Shin Jae-ha as young Jae-myung

Byun Hee-bong as Choi Gong-pil, In-ha’s grandfather

Shin Jung-geun as Choi Dal-pyung, In-ha’s father

Kim Hae-sook as Park Rosa

Pinocchio Season 2 Plot

The events of Pinocchio Season 2 are related to those of Season 1. Choi Dai Po, Choi In Ha, Seo Beom Jo, and Yoon Yoo Rae were the focus of the first season. Dai Po’s father was a firefighter, and he was killed after he had been falsely accused of instigating an accident. His mother and he begin to think about suicide, while his brother plots vengeance.

Thankfully, he is accepted as In Ha’s uncle and finds comfort in a new family. They meet at school and quickly develop feelings for one another. Dai Po eventually reveals himself to be Ki Ha Myung, out for revenge after his father’s murder. The show explores love, friendship, journalism, and the media wonderfully while stressing the value of reporting the facts.

Season 2 of Pinocchio may either pick up where Season 1 left off or go in a totally different direction. A continuation following Choi Dai Po and Choi In Ha’s marriage might be captivating, considering the first season’s massive success, as it would delve into the nuances of their lives amidst changing media politics and exciting new cases. With Seo Beom Joo back on the job as a reporter, there is high anticipation for the exposure of fresh systemic flaws. Sincere fans are anticipating the production of a second season starring the same excellent actors as before.

Pinocchio Season 2 Trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for season 1 yet, you can check it out on YouTube. Based on that, you can decide whether or not to commit to watching the series. As we’ve already established, there is currently no official word on when Season 2 will premiere, therefore there is no reason to produce a trailer.

Where to watch Pinocchio?

The SBS channel was the first to air the original release of Pinocchio. Many services, including Viki, Netflix, SBS World, Apple TV, and Kocowa, presently provide the program for streaming. The drama was so successful that it has over sixty translations on the video-sharing platform Viki. It is also available on the worldwide Netflix streaming service. Comedy, romance, melodrama, mystery, and thriller elements are all included in the drama, which is also known as Pinokio.