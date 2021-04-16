Boruto: Naruto thinks his son is a failure in the anime

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 194, “The Uzumaki House”, now airing on Crunchyroll. In the Boruto series, Naruto you have generally tempered your thoughts when it comes to your child.

You can relate to the brash and brash kid as Naruto was the same way when he was a teenager in the anime. He knows that in time, his son will mature and realize what Konoha needs from him.

This helps Naruto to be much more patient and know not to stress, since he already has a lot of responsibility as Hokage of the Hidden Leaf. However, in the Episode 194, we find out what he really thinks of the boy, and it definitely leaves him a little concerned about Boruto’s ability to read the room.

Naruto faces an uphill challenge as Boruto and Kawaki don’t get along. From fights at the dinner table to disputes over sharing the bathroom, they are always in conflict with each other. Still, the Seventh makes it very clear that they are now family and must work together.

After all, it’s the only way they can help figure out how to save Kawaki from the dark fate the terrorists had in mind for him. At the end of episode 194 we see Kawaki speaking honestly to Boruto.

How did you get your Karma Boruto brand?

In the anime, Kawaki discusses his Karma mark with Boruto, asking how he got his. When you hear that it is from the Momoshiki fight, the child is surprised because it is totally different from his. Therefore, Kawaki details Jigen’s sadistic experiments, which Naruto has tried unsuccessfully to get out of him since they met.

Fortunately, Naruto he’s eavesdropping as he hears about the other guinea pigs and the process itself in Kara’s lab. He needs information for Shikamaru and the other leaders of the alliance, as well as his own science team.

But just when Kawaki gets into it and Boruto finally gets excited about the idea of ​​working together, a mixture of awkwardness, nervousness, and anger emerges. Naruto’s son changes the subject to Kawaki breaking the Himawari vase from a few days ago.

It is clear that Boruto does not know how to handle the concept of brother, so it ruins the conversation. Kawaki immediately tells him off, breaking his train of thought and when Boruto comes out, Naruto gropes himself and whispers to himself, “That idiot4!”

Naruto knows that being a shinobi takes tact, time, and temperament, but his son has little of these. It’s both a mental and a physical game, so this meets his expectations for the prodigy he spawned. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Releases Episodes Weekly And Fans Can Read The manga on Shonen Jump.

