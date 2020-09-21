Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Isshiki endangers the life of a character

The new narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations is staging one of the most intense fights ever seen till now. Isshiki Otsutsuki came out in the open and mercilessly attacked Konoha. Is it the end for Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto?

Only thanks to the intervention of Boruto, the Leaf Village was saved from Isshiki’s attack. With his power, the young ninja took the enemy to another dimension. Naruto and Sasuke, who previously had already faced the minor form of Isshiki, accompany Boruto, but despite the numerical advantage, the situation seems desperate.

In chapter 50 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, it is clear that Isshiki Otsutsuki possesses skills of a completely different caliber compared to the Leaf trio. In short, the antagonist manages to take down Sasuke and take Boruto hostage. At that point, Naruto unleashes all his power to block Isshiki, in such a way as to get his rival back and face the enemy in pairs.

Combining their skills, Naruto and Sasuke hold back Isshiki’s fury, who is even hit full-length by a Chidori. But Otsutsuki overturns the situation using a new jutsu, the Daikokuten, a technique that allows you to throw previously stored objects into an alternate dimension. Konoha’s two ninjas are nearly crushed, and still unbalanced, Sasuke is disarmed. When the enemy is about to kill him, Boruto stands in front of the attack.

This move, which may seem suicidal on the surface, is actually a very refined tactical gesture. Based on previous clashes, Boruto has realized that for some obscure reason, the leader of the Kara Organization is unable to hurt him. Designated as a host for the eventual resurrection of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto uses this ace up his sleeve to save his master’s life. But Sasuke’s life is still completely in the balance. Meanwhile, the animated series of Boruto is still struggling with Deepa.