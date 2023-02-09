The Night Agent Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Night Agent is based on a book by Matthew Quirk about a low-level Undercover cop named Peter (Basso) who is stuck in a dead-end headquarters in the basement of the White House and whose phone never rings. When it does happen, though, it throws him into a huge, fast-moving, and very dangerous plot that extends to the White House.

He is supposed to help Rose Buchanan, a young tech CEO who is on the run because of secrets about her living and the deaths of Helen’s aunt and uncle. In addition to keeping her safe, he must find out what is going on before the conspiracy waves the country.

In the short teaser, Peter gets that fateful phone call and acts quickly. Around Capitol Hill, everyone, from the deputy chief of staff to agents just doing their jobs, is looking over one‘s shoulders. As Peter and Rose are in great danger, a voice taunts that “this goes deeper than you know and further than you can imagine.”

As they get closer to the truth, the conspiracy seems to be coming out in car chases as well as back alley fights. Images from the new series also demonstrate that Peter will move back and forth between the office and the field a lot as he tries to find the conspiracy and take it down.

Deadline says that the show was made by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T., Timeless), who is also in charge of running the show. The show is based on the novel Hour of the Assassin by Matthew Quirk (also known as Dead Man Switch). It will have ten episodes, and Gabriel Basso will play Peter Sutherland.

The Night Agent Release Date

Action-thriller will be on Netflix on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Mark your calendar and clear your schedule.

The Night Agent Cast

Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, is the main character and leads the cast. He is best known for his roles in Super 8, The Monarchs of Summer, The Big C, American Wrestler: The Wizard, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Rose Larkin is played by Luciane Buchanan, who works with Basso. Buchanan has been in movies like “Filthy Rich,” “Baby Mama’s Club,” “Stray,” “The New Legends of Monkey,” “Sweet Tooth,” and “Under the Vines.”

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Eve Harlow as Ellen

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

Phoenix Raei as Ellen’s partner

DB Woodside as Erik Monks

The Night Agent Trailer

The Night Agent Plot

The Night Agent was written by Ryan, who was inspired by Quirk’s novel. It’s a smart, character-driven action-thriller that focuses on Peter Sutherland (Basso), a reduced FBI agent who works in the cellar of the White House, answering a phone that never rings—until the night it does, pulling him into a dangerous, fast-moving plot that leads all way to the Oval Office.

