Boruto: Konohamaru sfida Kashin Koji in questa clip fanmade

After a long saga created specifically for the anime, the Vessel Arc is giving new splendor to the animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Following the violent battle with a former ninja who turned out to be a traitor, Team 7 is now facing an Inner of Kara. We admire this battle in a fanmade clip.

After cunningly defeating Ao, who previously got rid of a Konoha ninja by claiming to be a mere tool in the service of the Kara Organization, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki are immediately confronted by a new opponent. This time, however, to go into battle in defense of the young Genin is il maestro Konohamaru Sarutobi.

This spectacular battle, in which Kashin Koji uses the Rasengan surprising everyone, was honored by an enthusiast. In the short video, which you can see at the bottom of the article, the Jonin della Foglia stands in front of his students and sets off to attack the mysterious Kara’s Interior armed with two kunai. At the end of a hand-to-hand combat sequence, the two protagonists they compete with their respective Rasengan, generating a spectacular explosion.

According to the author himself, the clip, created by Twitter user Mati TOMT and later shared by Abdul_S17, was interpreted following the drawn guidelines of the manga. What do you think of this spectacular fanmade work? As the battle with Koji rages, Boruto shows his new form.