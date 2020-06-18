Boruto: Koji Kashin's identity is revealed in the last chapter

Share it:

While the work to be able to air the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime again, the paper series, also this month, does not spare the fans with a new and exciting chapter dedicated to twists and succulent revelations .

As you well know, all the last chapters have been based on unraveling mysteries and clarifying some aspects of the plot of Boruto which, again, had not been clarified and addressed at all. With the arrival of Amado to the Leaf Village, our protagonists, as well as us readers, we have been able to discover more and more things about Kara, on the members of the Ostustuki clan and their goal and the true nature of Karma and the fate our protagonist is facing.

Another issue that has been debating for some time and that has become more heated than ever lately is that of true identity of the member of Kara, and traitor of the same, the masked Koji Kashin. In the past we have dedicated many articles on the possible identity of the Ninja and, several times, we have expressed the conviction that Kashin was nothing more than a man created by the cells of Jiraiya. Well, in the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, released this month, it was finally revealed, during the fight that saw Koji against ishiki, that Kashin is nothing but a clone of theHermit of the Toads.

This explains both the great similarity in appearance and the same fighting style: since Rasengan, to the call of the animal kingdom of toads.

What do you think of this revelation? Did you expect it, or were you hoping for something different? Feel free to write it below in the comments.