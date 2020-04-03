Black Widow keeps the date of Los Eternos and delays all Phase 4 of the UCM

Share it:

Today the dates of a handful of Disney projects have been announced and among them the new date of Black widow, which will hit theaters on November 6, the day that Los Eternos was going to be released (now obviously delayed).

That is why The Eternals goes to February 12, 2021, which was the date of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. This film is now going until May 7, 2021, a date that previously belonged to Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse. What amounts to a UCM relay race.

Steven Strange's tape has gone to November 5, 2021 taking Thor: Love and Thunder as of February 28, 2022.

Black Panther 2 It is still dated May 8, 2022 and Captain Marvel has moved until July 8, 2022.

Obviously this change of plans also affects other films. Mulan It's gone to July 24, 2020, that leaves Jungle Cruise on July 30, 2021.

Indiana Jones 5 It has gone to July 29, 2022 (yes, a whole year of waiting added by this situation).

Free guy it's gone to December 11 and the movies West Side Store Y The Last Duel they stay on December 18 and 25 respectively.

The French Dispatch It has been moved to October 16.

There are no new dates for Fox movies that Disney must now release.