Black Bullet Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The post-apocalyptic action anime series Black Bullet is adapted from the light novel series of the same name. The Japanese name for the show is Burakku Buretto. The first volume of the light novel series, authored by Shiden Kanzaki and drawn by Saki Ukai, was released on July 10, 2011.

After its meteoric rise to fame, it was turned into a manga series, the debut of which occurred on August 27, 2012. Season 1 of Black Bullet, an anime television series adapted from the manga, premiered on April 8, 2014, two years after the original publication.

Since then, those interested in the program or the books have been holding their breath, awaiting word on a second season. So far, this is all the information we have on Season 2’s potential.

Black Bullet Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 2 of Black Bullet has not been greenlit yet, so the show could never air again. The play bombed at the box office, and now the author has seemingly given up on the series altogether, with no new volumes coming out in over seven years.

The light novel used to sell about 30,000 copies per volume, and the first season sold 2400 Blu-ray editions. I am not holding my breath for a new season of the program because of these awful indicators.

Black Bullet Season 2 Release Date

Black Bullet Season 2 has never been officially announced, canceled, or confirmed; thus, there is no official release date to look forward to. Additionally, a release date will never be given since the show will never return for a second season.

It is my firm belief that this anime sequel will never get a new season or a release date. For this series to ever be considered for more anime productions, there are just too many things going against it. Even the official website and Twitter haven’t seen any updates in the last six years.

Black Bullet Story

In 2021, humans are encased in the monolith walls made of vanadium, a metal that can control the parasitic virus Gastrea, while the world is consumed by its destructive wave. “Cursed Children” is a new term for children who were born with the Gastrea virus and have superhuman skills.

The cured children could only be female because of the Gastrea virus. An initiator—a kid plagued with the curse—and a promoter—who guides the cursed children—form the Civil Securities, who specialize in combating Gastrea. Rentarō Satomi, a high school student and promoter in Kisara Tendō’s Tendō Civil Security Agency, embarks on missions with his initiator, Enju Aihara, ten years after the outbreak. Their goal is to stop the destruction of the Tokyo Area and the globe.

Black Bullet Cast

Rentarō Satomi Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Chris Patton (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Chris Patton (English) Enju Aihara Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Luci Christian (English) Kisara Tendō Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English)

Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English) Tina Sprout Voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English)

Voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English) Seitenshi Voiced by: Aki Toyosaki (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Voiced by: Aki Toyosaki (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English) Kikunojō Tendō Voiced by: Tamio Ōki (Japanese); John Swasey (English)

Voiced by: Tamio Ōki (Japanese); John Swasey (English) Miori Shiba Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English)

Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English) Kagetane Hiruko Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Jay Hickman (English)

Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Jay Hickman (English) Kohina Hiruko Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Krystal LaPorte (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Krystal LaPorte (English) Shōgen Ikuma Voiced by: Hiromichi Tezuka (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Voiced by: Hiromichi Tezuka (Japanese); Andrew Love (English) Kayo Senju Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Hilary Haag (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Hilary Haag (English) Takuto Yasuwaki Voiced by: Subaru Kimura (Japanese); Scott Gibbs (English)

Voiced by: Subaru Kimura (Japanese); Scott Gibbs (English) Kazumitsu Tendō Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Houston Hayes (English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Houston Hayes (English) Matsuzaki Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Chris Ayres (English)

Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Chris Ayres (English) Sōgen Saitake Voiced by: Unshō Ishizuka (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English)

Black Bullet Season 2 Plot

Both the novel’s plot and our predicament in the middle of the epidemic will make Black Bullet’s narrative quite realistic. A terrifying parasitic virus called Gastrea is introduced to humanity in the future events that set the stage for the anime series. Preserving Tokyo from the catastrophic virus is a central subject in the novel.

The plot is likely to pick up where Season 1 left off. A significant role for Rentaro is anticipated in the program. Many viewers have speculated that COVID-19 may serve as a plot catalyst. For some viewers, the reveal of Rantaro’s jail escape plot is the holy grail of fandom. Over there, he’ll be sent behind bars on a phony murder accusation. Obstacles from his opponents persist.

Black Bullet Season 2 Trailer

The sequel has not been approved by the developers. So, at this time, you are not allowed to consider the trailer or teaser. Once the trailer arrives, we will inform you.

Where to watch Black Bullet?

For anyone interested in seeing the Black Bullet anime series, Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video are great options. There isn’t a streaming version of it on any of the major streaming services right now.