Kemono Jihen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘Kemono Jihen’ is an anime series that combines elements of urban fantasy and horror, and it is based on a manga series created and drawn by Shō Aimoto in Japan. Monsters, or kemonos, and humans live side by side in the land where the narrative takes place. Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid, has been neglected and ignored by his extended family ever since his parents vanished.

Along with Kemono investigator Kohachi Inugami, he relocates to Tokyo and eventually starts working as an employee at the Inugami Strangeness Assessment Office. Kabane finds a sense of family, companionship, and camaraderie for the first time at that place.

Reviews for the program have been overwhelmingly positive since its launch, with critics praising its deep mythology and compelling narrative. The first season of “Kemono Jihen” has just finished broadcasting. Here is everything we know about the release date of season 2.

Kemono Jihen Season 2 Renewal Status

Neither Ajia-do Animation Works nor any affiliated entity has renewed the anime for a second season as of this writing (November 27, 2022). We know the studio gets fresh-season permission for Ascendance of a Bookworm and How Not to Summon a Demon Lord since we look at their previous works.

For the time being, all we can do is cross our fingers that Kemono Jihen also gets it. We made some educated guesses about the anime’s second season based on things like the availability of manga source material, disc sales, and popularity, as there has been no official statement regarding it yet.

The possibility of a new anime season is something that worries us. Just as we did, the decision committee does the same thing for a new season. You will discover the likelihood of a new season, along with the reasons behind it, after the article.

Kemono Jihen Season 2 Release Date

Since the first season has just recently aired and confirmation for a second season has not yet occurred, we may have to wait for years for the next season if the anime’s restoration takes place. So, you can probably expect the second season of “Kemono Jihen” to premiere in 2023.

Kemono Jihen Story

Animal carcasses start to turn up in a secluded mountain hamlet, festering away in the dark. A Tokyo-based investigator named Inugami is asked to look into the situation. Inugami focuses on paranormal subjects. He meets a peculiar young man who skips school each day to labor in the field as they prepare for the event.

Kabane, who lives in the dirt, is shunned by his classmates, and is known as “Dorota-bou,” assists Inugami in discovering the truth about the deaths. Inugami will come to understand that the child’s superhuman abilities are not limited to her moniker, “Dorota-bou,” as he approaches the truth.

Kemono Jihen Cast

Kabane Kusaka Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English)

Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English) Kohachi Inugami Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Patrick Seitz (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Patrick Seitz (English) Akira Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Cassie Ewulu (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Cassie Ewulu (English) Shiki Tademaru Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); A. J. Beckles (English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); A. J. Beckles (English) Mihai Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Matt Shipman (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Matt Shipman (English) Yoko Inari Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English) Kon Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English)

Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English) Nobimaru Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Kevin K. Gomez (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Kevin K. Gomez (English) Yui Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English) Kumi Voiced by: Aya Hisakawa (Japanese); Heather Gonzalez (English)

Voiced by: Aya Hisakawa (Japanese); Heather Gonzalez (English) Akio Tademaru Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Cody Savoie (English)

Kemono Jihen Season 2 Plot

Chapter 22 (volume 6) and subsequent chapters may be modified in season 2. Kabane and Kon will be traveling with Inugami to his home island of Shikoku. In season 2, we may meet more bakedanuki like him and learn about their traditions and culture. The next season may see the debut of Princess Iyo Yashima, a beloved manga character.

She and Kon may end up competing for Kabane’s love. Inari has tasked Kon with convincing Kabane to voluntarily hand up the kemonostone. She may make an effort to do so in season 2, but she’ll have a hard time deciding between her growing feelings for Kabane and her devotion to Inari.

Kemono Jihen Season 1 Rating

Amazfeed Media gave it 4.5 stars, MyAnimeList gave it 7.39, and IMDb gave it 7.3. This dramatic shift in ratings reveals the struggle that the show’s viewers are facing.

Conclusion

I am excited to see these beloved characters return in Season 2 of Kemono Jihen. With all the buzz this anime is getting right now, a sequel is definitely in the works. Although the authors have remained mum about Kemono Jihen 2, the manga’s dedicated fanbase suggests that the series’ popularity will only grow. Much anticipation for the sequel is expected in the years to come.