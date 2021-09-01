Mario Lopez Is Trapped Because of The Gender Comments

Before a couple of Days, Mario is featured in the Candace Owens Show. Where in term op topics of Weird moments, they are talking about sexuality and how parents failed or to react on his transgender children.

For that comment, Mario has to apologize publically. In Show, He commenting about how to define children gender by their parents. The show has been air on 22nd June. In that, they are starts with the ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ sentence and then they are move on to the politics topic ‘The Godless City’, It is initialized By Owens.

Then they are discussing things like “Radicalized Feminism” then they are move on to the Danger of Blanket Statement. Around this topic “Believe Women” and then the discussion is happening on such topics like Family, Faith, Living, and anything that offend the society.

Then Lopez comes with the social media issues, where he talked about the youthful days of his. Also, Discussed the modern-day felt. Then they come for his children. Mario’s children are in sports. His young son is evolved in Jujutsu, where Owens called it boyish. Then they are coming up

In Conversation With Mario Lopez

“I’m never one to tell someone how to parent,” Mario Said.

“Maybe you should, You Seems to be doing a good job” Owens responds

“But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then, okay, then you’re going to be a boy or a girl . . . It’s sort of alarming, and, my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

On this propaganda comment on gender, people are commenting on a flood of the comments.

Then he apologized. Then he said ” The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” He added “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”