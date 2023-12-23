Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese title of the romantic comedy anime series Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii, and it is based on the aforementioned manga series. The manga series, created by Fujita and published by Shueisha, debuted on April 17, 2014, and continues to be updated with new volumes.

The announcement that A-1 Pictures would be turning the manga into an anime TV series came a few years after the first publication of the series. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku’s first season premiered on April 13, 2018.

Both longtime readers of the original material and new viewers quickly warmed up to the show, and word has been circulating about a potential second season ever since. So far, this is all the information we have on Season 2’s potential.

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Season 2 Release Date

The new original video animation (OVA) titled “Tomodachi no Kyori” will be available in Japan on February 26, 2021, as part of the special edition of the ninth manga band. Watch the promotional video below to hear the theme tune “Love or Respect” introduced.

Season 2’s production status is uncertain, as A-1 Pictures has not officially announced it. Season 2 of Wotakoi might premiere in 2024, at the earliest. As soon as we get official word on Season 2, we will update this area.

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Story

The protagonist, Narumi, is a lady who works in an office and conceals her fujoshi lifestyle. The antagonist, Hirotaka, is a gaming geek and a charming and competent businessman. Although otaku has a hard time falling in love, the two appear ideal for each other.

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Cast

Narumi Momose Voiced by: Arisa Date

Narumi, the show’s female protagonist, is a 26-year-old beauty who is completely engrossed in video games, comics, and anime. Although Narumi enjoys a wide variety of genres, her preference is clearly for romances between men.

Hirotaka Nifuji Voiced by: Kent Itō, Mutsumi Tamura

At 26 years old, Hirotaka is both the show’s male protagonist and an otaku. Despite his love of manga and anime, Hirotaka’s true passion is video games, namely first-person shooter (FPS), fighting, and action titles.

Hanako Koyanagi Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro

Hanako, the show’s last protagonist, is a stunning 27-year-old coworker of Hirotaka and Narumi. Even though Hanako is also something of an otaku, she enjoys things like anime, manga, stage performances, and drama.

Tarō Kabakura Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita

Tarou, a less passionate otaku who enjoys heroes and bishojo, is Hirotaka Nifuji’s workplace colleague. Hanako Koyanagi is Tarou’s wife.

Naoya Nifuji Voiced by: Yūki Kaji

Optimistic and a college student, Naoya is Hirotaka’s younger brother. Naoya worries subtly about his sibling and his reclusive personality because of his profound concern for him.

Kō Sakuragi Voiced by: Aoi Yūki

From Naoya’s university, there’s Kō, a lone gamer who struggles with social anxiety and has a tendency to say “I’m sorry” often. At first, Naoya is reminded of his brother by Kō’s introverted personality, so he decides to be his gaming buddy.

Narrator Voiced by: Aoi Yūki

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Season 2 Plot

The plot of the second season will probably continue exactly where the previous one ended. Although they are both mortified by the news, Nao and Kou can reconcile and even embark on a date that makes them reflect on their relationship after finding that Kou is a girl in one of the OVAs.

Assuming the second season maintains the same episode count and quantity of original video animations (OVAs) as the first, volumes five through eight of the manga may be adapted.

Some of the highlights include an episode set in hot springs, Narumi’s first foray into cosplay, the blossoming romance between Nao and Kou, and, of course, the heartwarming moment when Kabakura pops the question to Hanako after she loses the matching necklace he gave her when they were young. Lots of nerdiness, misunderstandings, and, most importantly, love, are likely to occur.

Where to watch Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku?

“Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku” Season 1 has a five-star rating on Amazon Prime Video, so if you haven’t watched it yet or simply want to watch it again to make yourself feel better about the impossibility of Season 2, you may do so.