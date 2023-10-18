Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

Several pivotal events for the second season of the MGM+ series are introduced in the debut episode, “Billy the Kid. “William H. Bonney, the notorious Old West bandit, was born Henry McCarty, and season 1 of Billy the Kid did a great job of depicting his formative years. Following the death of his mother, Kathleen (Eileen O’Higgins), “Kid Antrim” is left to fend for himself. With the aid of several sympathetic and opportunistic robbers, Billy (Tom Blyth) takes things into his own hands and starts doing different occupations on both sides of the law in order to support himself.

The film Billy the Kid presents a likable image of the notorious criminal, who was just 21 years old when he was accused of killing more than 20 people. After choosing to switch allegiances from the powerful Irishman Lawrence G. Murphy to his old buddy Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), the second season begins just where the first left off. Murphy hired Jesse and his crew to brutally kill locals of Lincoln County, New Mexico, as part of an ongoing battle with famous Englishman John Tunstall over the county’s authority.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

Season 2 kicked off on October 15, 2023, and new episodes will drop every week until the end of the season. Only the first four episodes will air for the time being. After the SAG strike ends and production starts, the remaining four episodes will likely be made available the following year.

Episode 01: “The Road to Hell” (October 15, 2023)

Episode 02: “Sickness”—October 22, 2023

Episode 03: “The Agony” (October 29, 2023)

Episode 04: “The Day of the Dead” (November 5, 2023)

Billy the Kid Story

Action, adventure, and historical drama are at the heart of Michael Hirst’s new 2022 series Billy the Kid. And in the series, you’ll get to experience the love story of the most well-known outlaw in American history, Billy the Kid. The show will chronicle the ups and downs of William H. Bonney’s (Billy the Kid) life through the lens of his passionate love story.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Cast

Tom Blyth – William H. Bonney/Billy the Kid

Daniel Webber – Jesse Evans

Sean Owen Roberts – Bob Olinger

Eileen O’Higgins – Kathleen McCarty

Dakota Daulby – John Beckwith

Ian Tracey – Frank Baker

Ryan Kennedy – Ash Upson

Jonah Collier – Young Billy the Kid

Vincent Walsh – Lawrence Murphy

Jamie Beamish – Henry Antrim

Guillermo Alonso – Melquiades Segura

Shaun Benson – John Riley

Christie Burke – Barbara Jones

Chad Rook – James Dolan

Brendan Fletcher – George Coe

Joey Batey – Patrick McCarty

Alex Roe – Pat Garrett

Horatio James – Charlie Bowdre

Linus Roache – John Tunstall

Nura Vega – Dulcinea Del Toboso’

Pepe Johnson – Tom O’Folliard

Billy the Kid Season 2 Episode 1 Ending

Billy is visited by the spirit (of sorts) of his mentor, Old Moss, at the finale of the second season premiere of Billy the Kid. Since Old Moss is fictitious, it’s easy to dismiss Billy’s claims as a figment of his imagination. While the weight of evident dread hangs over his warning that “things don’t always work out the way you want ’em to,” it’s a bit disheartening that the pilot opted to communicate this message, which is plain throughout the episode, in such an on-the-nose and quasi-mystical fashion.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Episodes

Each week, a new episode of Billy the Kid Season 2 will be made available. There is, however, a catch. Only 4 episodes will premiere in 2023, while the other 4 won’t air until 2024. Although the specific cause has not been disclosed, several media sites have speculated that SAG-AFTRA strikes are to blame.

Season 2 of Billy the Kid will have episodes that are no more than 47 minutes long. The second season of Billy the Kid will also have new episodes available every Sunday.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Season 2 of Billy the Kid is here. The preview gives us a taste of what to anticipate in the upcoming second season. Along with Dora Hand, John Chisum, Elizabeth Garrett, Ash Upson, and Aurora Kingsley, we witness Billy’s escape from justice. The teaser also promises an increase in action, suspense, and drama.

Where to watch Billy the Kid Season 2?

MGM+ provides access to Billy the Kid. Previously available only on Epix, the program is now available exclusively on MGM. There is also no confirmation that this will be available for overseas viewers to watch, so it appears like it will be a US-only release.

Billy the Kid: Is it based on a true story?

Yes, Henry McCarty (better known as “Billy the Kid”) centered on a real person who used the alias William H. Bonney Jr. On July 14, 1881, at the tender age of only 21, he passed away, having gained notoriety as the most infamous gunslinger of his day.

Although several cinematic adaptations of Billy the Kid’s life have been made, the 2022 series titled “Billy the Kid” is being hailed as the most faithful to the historical record since it takes into account the most recent scholarship.