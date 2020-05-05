“Outlander” Season 5: Release Date, Cast, and Latest Updates To Know!!

Share it:

Ronald D. Moore did develop such a fascinating historical drama television series that most people love to watch. The historical drama series “Outlander” is based on the novel of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon. It is one of the most popular series on Netflix with such overthrowing popularity. After the first season did release back on 9 August 2014, fans and viewers have been praising the series on social media platforms. So it is sure that the series is going to be up and running for a long period of time.

“Outlander” Season 5 Trailer is out Now:

The story of the upcoming season, based on Diana’s writings, will move ahead with the Jamie Fraser and his wife Claire Randall. Their little but satisfying arrangement will be flourishing as they locate at the Fraser’s Ridge in the North Carolina hills. You will see that Jamie forwards to complete the task of shooting down his only godfather Murtagh. The task to kill Murtagh, a commander of the regulators, was surely given Governor William Tryon.

But as Jaimie actually supports the regulators, he will not be able to complete this hard task. His loyalties for the regulators will result in losing everything he did earn so far in the new place and new world. The Trailer of the upcoming season also reveals that it will be the most exciting season of the series. You can watch the amazing trailer of “Outlander” Season 5 as given below.

“Outlander” Season 5: Release Date

Fans are happy to know that their wait for season 5 is almost over. As the official announcement was made earlier for the season to be released, it was a little bit early. The series was scheduled to release on 16 Feb 2020, but it did air early on 14 Feb 2020 at midnight. So it is clear that the directors want fans to enjoy their favorite series as soon as possible.

The cast of Season 5:

All the regular main actors are back for season 5. The talented star cast of the series includes Sam Heughan, Tim Downie, Caitriona Balfe, Tobias Menzies, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Lauren Lyle, Duncan Lacroix, Colin McFarlane, Sophie Skelton, John Bell, Richard Rankin, David Berry, César Domboy.

All the seasons of “Outlander” are available on Netflix and you can watch it by a Click Here.

