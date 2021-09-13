Big Mouth Season 3 on Netflix: What we know so far

Big Mouth created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett is arguably Netflix’s most celebrated animated sitcom just after the critically acclaimed Bojack Horseman.

And it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping this fan-favorite adult laugh riot about a bunch of teenagers going through puberty. After two massively successful seasons, Its set to return for a season 3 and if you want to know more, keep reading!

Who is returning for Big Mouth Season 3

The confirmed cast for Season 3 :

Nick Knoll as Nick

John Mulaney as Andrew

Jessi Klein as Jessi

Fred Armisen as Elliot

Maya Rudolph as Diane and Connie

Jenny Slate as Missy

Jordan Peele as Ghost of Duke Ellington

When is Big Mouth Season 3 releasing on Netflix

On November 18, Netflix had confirmed that Big Mouth Season 3. But now we have a premiere date as well! Big Mouth is coming back to Netflix with its third season on October 4, 2019.

Kroll announced the release date on Twitter on the show’s official account. The teaser released had Hormone Monster’s hand making a lewd gesture, with three fingers upraise going with the usual adult tone of the series. The caption as ‘ equal parts shock and aww.’

[Credit: Nick Knoll, Twitter]

Will Big Mouth Get Canceled After Season 3?

Netflix is known for dropping popular shows especially after the dreaded season 3. But the streaming giant truly believes in Big Mouth as a product and surprisingly picked up this series through Season 6. So not just season 3, you have season 4, 5 and 6 to look forward to.

Is there a Big Mouth Season 3 trailer yet?

No, but you can expect the Season 3 trailer in late August 2019 or early September in tandem with earlier season trailers.

What can you expect in Big Mouth Season 3?

At the end of season 2, Nick needed a hormone monster, and in a twist that shocked all, he ended up with Connie, the Hormone Monstress instead. In Valentine’s day special ‘My Furry Valentine’ which the makers have said to be the precursor to season 3, Nick goes through bodily changes teaming up with Connie. This results in him growing breasts and getting all emotional at the end of the episode. So, you expect more of those shenanigans from Nick and Connie.

Final Thoughts :

Big Mouth is a game-changer for Netflix. The adult animated comedy is a cult favorite amongst fans and has only gotten better and funnier with the seasons. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should binge-watch the past seasons before Season 3 drops!