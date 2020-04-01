Bethesda cancels Quakecon 2020 due to coronavirus

Share it:

More events related to the world of video games continue to be canceled, with QuakeCon 2020 being the last fall in combat due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which does not prevent the company from considering other ways to carry out this celebration in other ways.

The company had in a statement published on Twitter that they are looking for "Other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August"while they assured that they have had to take the"difficult decision to cancel this year's QuakeCon"

"The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and players will always be our utmost safety and these days it seemed wrong to talk about a meeting when getting together is the last thing we should be doing right now.", could be read in the statement.

This year was to be the 25th anniversary of this gathering dedicated to DOOM, Quake, Elder Scrolls fans and many other licenses that Bethesda has spent years caring for with communities of millions of players attentive to their new steps.

It is not surprising the cancellation in a year that has even been left without E3 2020, being just one of the many events that have been canceled worldwide to not help spread the spread of the virus turned into a pandemic.

Regarding Gamescom, the organizers have recently said that the event will go ahead virtually if they cannot physically celebrate it. Other events like the canceled GDC have been slated for later this summer.

The video game industry has been affected by the pandemic in various ways. In addition to the delay of many launches, a lack of stock in consoles and other components is also expected, including the new systems from Microsoft and Sony for the new generation that is supposed to start at Christmas this year.