The Boys Diabolical Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After keeping fans waiting for almost 2 years, executive producer as well as show creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) seems to have something extra for fans of Amazon’s violent anti-superhero show The Boys this year.

The popular series The Boys has an R-rated animated spin-off called The Boys Present: Diabolical. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid and was co-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, as well as Garth Ennis, who also wrote the comic The Boys.

Simon Racioppi, the show’s executive producer, says that the second season of The Boys Present: Diabolical could have an episode with animation like that of Pixar.

Diabolical came out on March 4. It is a derivation of Amazon Prime Video’s famous live-action version of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series.

With second season under its conveyor and a third starting on June 3, This same Boys has established itself apart from other superhero shows by being irreverent and R-rated.

Diabolical has accompanied in its footsteps by bringing over numerous of the identical creative heads, like Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, as well as Evan Goldberg.

During a recent show at WonderCon, Simon Racioppa, the show’s executive producer, and Giancarlo Volpe, the show’s director, were asked if there were any animation styles left out of season 1 that those who would like to see return in season 2.

Racioppa’s answers were indeed a “Pixar-style” episode and something like a Super Friends cartoon from Hanna-Barbera. Volpe agreed with the Mega Friends idea as well as suggested that the episode do something unexpected instead of turning evil like most episodes do.

‘The Boys: Diabolical’: Release Date

On March 4, Amazon Prime Video will be the only place to watch The Boys Present: Diabolical. This should keep fans of The Boys happy while they wait is for third season to come out later this year.

‘The Boys: Diabolical’: Cast

Antony Starr (Banshee), Elisabeth Shue (Cobra Kai), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) all reprise their roles from The Boys in The Boys Present: Diabolical.

A lot of new voices, like Aisha Tyler, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz (After Party), Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs (Sex Education), Justin Roiland, John DiMaggio (Disenchantment), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Kumail Nanjiani (

The directors coming on board have done a lot of great work in popular animation in recent years. Crystal Chesney-Thompson (from “Disenchantment”), Derek Thompson (from “Phineas and Ferb”), Parker Simmons (from “DC Super Friends”), Giancarlo Volpe (from “The Dragon Prince”), Naz Ghodrati-Azadi (from “Madagascar: A Little Wild”), Madeleine Flores (from “Star vs. the Forces of Evil”), Matthew Bordenave (

‘The Boys: Diabolical’: Trailer

‘The Boys: Diabolical’: Plot

Even though the trailers don’t say much about the overall plot, it looks like The Boys Present: Diabolical is going to be a collection of weird, loosely connected shorts with random characters from of the original show.

Recent trailers suggest that Homelander as well as other characters might have their own origin stories in the show.

And with episode names like “Laser Baby’s Day Out” and “An Animatronic Short In which Angry Supes Kill Their Parents,” it’s hard to imagine what crazy things the writers of A Boys Present: Diabolical will come up with.

The Vought News Channel YouTube channel has more hints about what will happen in Season 3. The channel first showed up on YouTube in July 2021.

It has a collection of short videos called “Seven on 7 to Cameron Coleman” that look like news segments, as well as videos as well as ads with members of a Seven.

Each short gives us a look at what is going on with different characters and connects Seasons 2 as well as 3.

So far, there are 11 videos that range in length from 5 minutes to 9 minutes. The most recent one is a commercial for Buster Beaver’s Pizza, which is probably a joke about the Chuck-E-Cheese chain.

Diabolical is indeed a compendium of eight short animated movies that are rude and make you feel bad. They were made by a number of the most twisted and crazy people in Hollywood today.

Stories are written by Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Justin Roiland, and more travel deep into the universe in each episode of The Boys Universe.

The boys are back as a unit and more determined than ever to get rid of Superman. But it looks like Victoria Neuman has become their main enemy.

After making a deal to Homelander, she got the vice presidential nomination when The Deep drowned her opponent in the season finale.

This makes her a candidate to be the most potent Supe ever, at least in the realm of politics.

But thanks to Starlight, they will have a little help this time. After trying to make changes within herself, she is now a full-fledged member of team Butcher.

And he might require every bit of help he receives following having to deal with what happened after Temp V.

Because of how the drug affects his body, he’s been told he’s living on borrowed time. In the new season, Billy is going to face grave danger.

Kripke told Variety that they’ll be going within a week of Neuman whilst also Butcher only has a few months left to live. The person who made the video said, “They’re up against the DeSantis ticket.”

“That’s a component of the enjoyment of starting Season 4, which we’re still trying to figure out, but his clock is crazy. He is overwhelmed with tasks that he hasn’t even started yet.”

The showrunner said this about Butcher’s path: “The question we’re asking regarding Butcher is, Is john self-aware enough to know that he’s making his own bad luck?”