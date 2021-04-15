Photographs appear with even more new colors for the iPhone 12 cases

Just two days ago we saw four leaks new colors for the range of iPhone 12 cases, a few days before the next keynote we see how now circulate on the networks more additional colors that are sure to be officially released next week.

They are three colors: yellow, red and blue; all of them very alive. The sizes of the cases seem designed for the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, although we will surely see those colors available for all sizes in the range. In all cases we are talking about silicone covers, not leather.

One of the minor news of the next keynote

These new colors are surely going to be one of those novelties that are not detailed in the keynote but that appear together with the main advertisements on the web. Perhaps there are more surprises of this typealthough we can never be sure.

Remember: next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the Apple Spring event will begin. From Applesfera we will offer you a special follow-up minute by minute of the event to inform you of all the surprises, we will reveal more information as the day approaches.