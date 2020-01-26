Best Moments Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril

Share it:

With some luck (and a lot of talent), Andreu Buenafuente Y Silvia April They have shown that, although presenting a gala can be somewhat ungrateful, the hosts can also leave the ceremony in applause.

Both knew the terrain. Buenafuente was the conductor of the successful ceremony of 2010, and of the not-so-lucid gala of 2011, the presenter has twenty years proving that you can do a “late night”Of quality even in a country where it costs to grab the format. With his last foray, the applauded ‘Late Motiv’Of Movistar +, has achieved the most refined and elegant version of the genre on our television.

If we add to all this the unleashed comic force of Silvia Abril, unstoppable since arriving on television through ‘Homo Zapping’, The imposing mix worked at the 2019 gala and has done so again in the 2020.

With script Ana Boyero, Luis Fabra, Iggy Rubin, Enric Cambray, David Lillo Y Silvia April Y Andreu Buenafuente, and after an exciting initial video in which the past and present of Spanish cinema was honored, the presenters conducted a sober, fast gala (as far as possible) and with some darts that we reviewed in this collection of accurate phrases:

"President, I don't know what to call him. Here the president is Barroso, Pedro is Almodóvar and the handsome one is Banderas"

"The cinema is the place where more people have gathered this year without being dissolved by the police"

"Many people have discovered this year two things, Spanish cinema and Teruel"

"‘Pain and glory’Look, like our wedding night"

"The protagonist of ‘The infinite trench’He spends thirty years in a closet, something unthinkable today. If we don't consider the Professional Football League, of course"

"In 'Or burning’, Almeida has to choose between saving the Amazon or Notre Dame"

"‘Pain and glory' Y 'The infinite trench’, Two films starring flags. This is finite"

"I am an actress in Spain, invisible since I turned forty"

"Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenagasois, you are the best trio since the ‘Elite’"

"You will only remember who wins, or as we call it in this country, historical memory"

"Greta Fernández, you are a catamaran of being the Greta that has hit it the most this year"

"Penelope, five consecutive years nominated. If you don't win it either, you can change the nominations for a Fierce"

"Karra Elejalde, what a shame that you are in ‘While the war lasts’The movie is not called‘ Karra in the sun ’"

"The left got tangled up in a ‘Labyrinth of Passions' because of 'The passenger lovers’, Until they were left‘Broken Embraces’In the budgets. In the meantime, ‘The others' wanted to 'return’To a Spain‘In darkness’. Stop them, your country is ‘The Skin I Live In’, Using‘Bad Education’And, maybe, without any‘Thesis’, Putting at‘Women at the edge of a nervous attack’And social rights‘Offshore’. Luckily, after many attempts by ‘Regression', and a lot 'Pain and glory’, The‘ was fulfilledThe law of Desire’. Conclusion, 'While the war lasts’All Spaniards will think‘What have I done to deserve this!’"