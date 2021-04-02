Megalo Box 2: Nomad arrives in Italy with VVVVID, the first episode debuts on April 5th

The winter season has ended, and waiting to find out what the spring schedule of VVVVID has in store for us, the streaming platform has announced the airing of the second season of Megalo Box. The anime will be simulcast on April 5, with the new episodes coming out every Monday at 18:00.

Megalo Box is an original anime series created to celebrate Rocky Joe’s 50th anniversary, directed by Yo Moriyama and animated by TMS Entertainment. The first season, consisting of 13 episodes and broadcast starting in April 2018, it had been brought to Italy by VVVVID, which now returns to re-propose the new episodes in simulcast with Japan.

The spring season is full of anime of great depth, and Crunchyroll Italia has recently unveiled the acquisition of many highly anticipated works including My Hero Academia 5, Nagatoro, Tokyo Revengers and To Your Eterniy. Megalo Box 2: Nomad is definitely a major announcement, and it will be interesting to find out what else the streaming platform has in store for this season.

And what do you think of it? Will you be following Megalo Box 2: Nomad on VVVVID? Let us know in the comments! In case you want to get a better idea about the series, instead, you can take a look at our review of the first season of the anime.