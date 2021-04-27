best deals of the day without VAT from MediaMarkt

What a Monday is offering us MediaMarkt, the electronics and appliances store has reduced a good part of its catalog thanks to the day without VAT. Given its name, you can deduct VAT from most of the products; As with mobile phones: we have selected a few phones that are very worthwhile, especially at such a low price.

The prices that we detail as a discount They only apply once you take the mobile to the shopping cart: MediaMarkt does not reflect the discount on the product card. The VAT reduction is direct and is applied during the payment process.

Best mobiles discounted on the day without VAT from MediaMarkt

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Great phone and a very good price in MediaMarkt: you have it for 271 euros in its 8/128 GB version. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 6.67-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,020 mAh battery and much more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Smartphone 8GB 128GB 6.67″ 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay 108MP Wide-Angle Cámara 5020mAh (typ) NFC Dual SIM Card Oro [Versión en Español]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 . A little step below in terms of performance and without that meaning that it is a bad phone: the Redmi Note 10 is reduced on the day without VAT from MediaMarkt to 164 euros in its 4/128 GB version.

. A little step below in terms of performance and without that meaning that it is a bad phone: the Redmi Note 10 is reduced on the day without VAT from MediaMarkt to 164 euros in its 4/128 GB version. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro . In its most complete version, the 8/256 GB version, the Poco X3 Pro costs 247.09 euros at MediaMarkt. In exchange you get a phone with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 860, quad rear camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and 5,150 mAh battery, among other features.

. In its most complete version, the 8/256 GB version, the Poco X3 Pro costs 247.09 euros at MediaMarkt. In exchange you get a phone with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 860, quad rear camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and 5,150 mAh battery, among other features. OPPO Reno 4 Pro. A real call for its design, performance and its photographic set: the OPPO Reno 4 Pro is a mobile made to be enjoyed with all the senses. And if you find it at 577.65 euros, then better than better: in exchange you get 12/256 GB, 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, triple rear camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge and much more.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G – 6.5 “screen (180 Hz screen, 12 / 256Gb, Snapdragon 765G 5G, 4000mAh with 65W load, Android 10) Green [Versión ES/PT]

Xiaomi Mi 10T . A great high-end at a mid-range price and with all the experience that the Chinese brand knows how to print on its best phones. And at a very good price: it is reduced to 296.68 euros. For this cost you get a Xiaomi Mi 10T with 6/128 GB, 6.67-inch screen and refresh rate at 144 Hz, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera with 64-megapixel sensor and a whole Snapdragon 865 with 5G.

. A great high-end at a mid-range price and with all the experience that the Chinese brand knows how to print on its best phones. And at a very good price: it is reduced to 296.68 euros. For this cost you get a Xiaomi Mi 10T with 6/128 GB, 6.67-inch screen and refresh rate at 144 Hz, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera with 64-megapixel sensor and a whole Snapdragon 865 with 5G. Huawei P40 Lite . This mid-range mobile is at a spectacular price in the days without VAT from MediaMarkt: 164.45 euros. In terms of features, the Huawei P40 Lite has a Kirin 810 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, quad camera and 4,200 mAh battery. It does not have Google apps and services, you must take that into account.

. This mid-range mobile is at a spectacular price in the days without VAT from MediaMarkt: 164.45 euros. In terms of features, the Huawei P40 Lite has a Kirin 810 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, quad camera and 4,200 mAh battery. It does not have Google apps and services, you must take that into account. Samsung Galaxy A52. For 288.41 euros you can take this great mid-range from Samsung. Very balanced, with a large amount of software (perhaps too much for the phone), it includes the Snapdragon 720G, it has 6/128 GB, a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED camera, a 4,500 mAh battery … For the price the Samsung Galaxy A52 is not bad at all.

Samsung Galaxy A32. A mid-range mobile with Samsung software, for better and for worse. Of course, at a very juicy price: you have the Samsung Galaxy A32 in MediaMarkt at 222.30 euros. With 4/128 GB, 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED screen, 5,000 mAh battery …



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

