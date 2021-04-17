Ruark announces the R5 Signature Edition, a compact HiFi system with radio, CD player, Bluetooth and streaming player

Ruark has announced the expansion of its catalog of sound equipment with the update of its veteran R5 series which will now come with the nickname of Signature Edition, with a new exterior appearance and changes in the internal electronics of the device.

We are facing a model with a retro look and a spirit of compact music chain of contained dimensions of 142x520x300 mm that mounts in its front part a CD player for original and recorded discs, but does not leave behind the latest wireless formats such as Bluetooth aptX With support for 24-bit streaming, don’t forget about DAB / FM radio tuning.





It has WiFi connectivity for streaming playback from online sites such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music, all controlled from the rotary control on the top which they have called RotoDial, but also from the circular-shaped remote control or with the application for iOS and Android mobiles.

On the front we have chosen to attach an OLED screen to see the status of the equipment and on the back we find RCA, USB and optical digital connectors as well as a phono input for a turntable.

The sound system itself is made up of a set of 2.1 speakers governed by an amplification stage of Class AB with improved power compared to the previous version, which now reaches the 90 watts, which are accompanied by a subwoofer bass-reflex pointing to the bottom of the case.

Another novelty has to do with the redesign wiring and signal path of sound up to the amplification stage, which they now ensure achieves greater clarity by minimizing interference in what they have come to call STEREO + system which, according to the manufacturer, seeks to obtain greater depth and realism of the sound stage.

Price and availability

The new integrated sound system Ruark R5 Signature Edition will go on sale in June 2021 in Europe with a piano black lacquer finish for a price that will be around 1.400 euros.

More information | Ruark