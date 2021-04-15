Berlin’s big tech event mimics MWC and announces plans to physically return

The technology sector wants to get back together. In the same way that the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​which continues with the intention of being held in person despite some cancellations, now it is the IFA in Berlin, the great autumn technology event, who announces the return to the face-to-face format.

IFA 2021 will take place between September 3 and 7 and it will be a “full scale” event. While last year, due to the pandemic, the IFA was carried out mainly through virtual events, this year the organization explains its plans to try to celebrate the technology event in person.

The IFA Berlin announces its intention to be held physically in September

Berlin event, heavily focused on consumer electronics and home appliances, gears up for celebration in its usual venue, the Messe Berlin. Last year they explain that a small edition was held in the place, but that this year they intend to hold exhibitions and conferences.

According to the IFA organization, the companies that will be exhibited have shown a great level of interest and more than 80% of exhibitors are already reserved.

The type of message coincides with that expressed by those responsible for the MWC. “The message we hear from our industry is loud and clear: ‘The technology is back in Berlin’ and it is ready to meet retailers, media and consumers, safely, but in real life,” explains Martin Ecknig, CEO by Messe Berlin.

Jens Heithecker, CEO of IFA, points to the great global vaccination effort that is gaining momentum and beginning to bear fruit as one of the justifications for the celebration. “We do not expect IFA Berlin 2021 to set new records. However, the trend is clear: IFA is ready for a full-scale comeback,” says the manager. One round “with all precautions to ensure the health of all”. It will be necessary to see which companies decide to sign up and how many attendees return to Berlin. A great technology event that in its last complete edition, that of 2019, gathered more than 238,000 visitors.

More information | IFA