The way of the apron leads Netflix’s Top 10 in Japan, overtaken by Jujutsu Kaisen

The anime adaptation de The way of the apron it is surprisingly doing very well in Japan, where it has been for a full week now at the top of Netflix’s Top 10, above Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. Netflix Japan’s Twitter profile celebrated the success of the series with a public post, reminding fans that the surprises are not over.

Below you will find attached the Netflix tweet and the partial Top 10 of the Japanese catalog, where we can see La via del apron in first place, Tokyo Revengers in third, Jujutsu Kaisen in fourth and My Hero Academia in sixth. In the last week the protagonist Tatsu has appeared in a Japanese advertisement and on some billboards in supermarkets, so it seems that Netflix has decided to start investing seriously in the anime.

The news is extremely positive, especially since the first tranche of episodes has received several criticisms around the world due to the bad animations of JC Staff, but given the numbers recorded by the series it is possible that the streaming giant decides to slightly raise the budget and finance a more accurate production for Part 2. We remind you that the new episodes of La via del apron will arrive in the course of 2021.

For other Netflix themed news, don't miss the latest on Godzilla: Singular Point, the new anime coming in June.