The Apple TV 4K (2017) is for less than 180 euros on eBay, with fast and free shipping from Spain

Apple announced a few days ago a review of its multimedia center Apple TV 4K, whose main attraction is in a more powerful chip and the redesigned Siri Remote. Apart from this, it is practically identical to the previous one, so if you do not care about these news you can get the previous model for 199 euros 179 euros on eBay with fast shipping from Spain.

With a recommended retail price of 199 euros for the version with 32 GB of internal storage, the Apple TV 4K is on sale on eBay, with fast and free shipping from Spain, for 179 euros. It is a device that hardly has discounts and offers, so if you were looking to get one now is a good time.





The Apple TV 4K is a very compact multimedia center (3.5 cm high x 9.8 cm wide and 9.8 cm deep) and weighing approximately 400 grams. This version has 32 GB of internal storage for downloading applications from the App Store and video games from Apple Arcade. It does not have a USB port, so it is not possible to add external storage of any kind to increase its capacity or play content, since for this it relies on Internet streaming from sources such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO or Apple itself TV +.

Inside it houses the Apple A10X Fusion processor and 3 GB of RAM memory, a combination with which the tvOS 14 operating system goes smoothly, and the playback of content in high resolution 4K Ultra HD does not suffer. The most powerful Apple Arcade games also work well, but it is possible that in the future, if more demanding titles appear, they will not run completely fluently or will suffer some cut for this model.

It connects to the TV via HDMI 2.0a, and has a Gigabit Ethernet socket to connect to the internet via cable, but it can also be connected via 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Peripherals such as game controllers, keyboards or headphones can be connected to it via Bluetooth 5.0. Controlled via Siri Remote, but it is also possible from an iOS device or from the TV’s own remote control by enabling the CEC function.

