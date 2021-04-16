New trailer for anime Yasuke presents its Japanese cast

A recent update for the anime Yasuke has brought us a new promotional video of the series, which will premiere in Netflix on April 29 globally and will present the story of the first African samurai brought by LeSean Thomas and the study MAPIn this preview, the Japanese cast that will participate in this project has been presented.
The cast for the Japanese version includes:
- Jun Soejima como Yasuke
- Takehiro Hira como Nobunaga Oda
- Kiko Tamura como Saki
- Yoshiko Sakakibara como Yami no Daimy® CLK
- Fusako Urabe como Natsumaru
- Shigeru Ushiyama como Abraham
- Yu Kamio como Morisuke
- Eri Kitamura como Ishikawa
- Kenji Kitamura como Achо ξja
- Shunsuke Kubozuka como Hart
- Hiroki Nanami como Nikiita
- Rie Tanaka como Ichika
This project will feature 6 episodes produced by LeSean Thomas together with the study MAP, it will also have Satoshi Iwatak to take over as chief director with Takeshi Koike for the design of the characters and with Flying Lotus for music production.
For the cast there will be the participation of Lakeith Stanfield to be the voice of the protagonist Yasuke In the dubbed version of the United States, the plot introduces us to Yasuke, which is a ronin who travels through a feudal Japan where magic and robots are mixed, he tries to lead a life in peace after a violent past, but inadvertently he will be involved in a situation that will force him to raise his sword to Protect a mysterious boy who seems to be the target of dark forces. This is the story of the first African samurai who served the legendary Oda Nobunaga.