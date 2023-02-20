Bel-Air Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The huge success of Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the 90s comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shocked everyone. The critically acclaimed crime drama became Peacock’s most-streamed original series, and the platform gained new customers, viewers, and upgrades at a record rate.

The first three episodes of the show came out on Feb 13, 2022, and new ones come out every Thursday. The main character of the show, 16-year-old Will Smith, has a hard time getting from the streets of West Philadelphia to the palatial estates of Bel-Air.

When the show was being made, several streaming services wanted to get the rights to it. Peacock was the one that won the project. The show was given a two-season order by Peacock on September 8, 2020. Westbrook Inc. as well as Universal Television are the producers.

After the 10th episode of the first season, which aired on March 31, 2022, the season was over. A second season is coming soon. Season 2 of Bel-Air will have a few new characters, some cameos from famous people, and a lot so much drama.

Deadline says that “Bel-Air” has been Peacock’s most effective exclusive show. Morgan Cooper came up with the idea for the show. He became well-known after a video went viral that rewrote the 90s sitcom “The Clean Prince of Bel-Air” as just a drama. Because the video was so popular, he was able to meet Will Smith, who portrayed the original edition of the famous Fresh Prince.

That meeting did lead to the making of “Bel-Air,” which is a remake of the classic sitcom with new versions of the main characters. Smith and Cooper are executive producers, and Rasheed Newson as well as TJ Brady, who has written for “The 100,” “Narcos,” as well as “The Chi,” work together often and are co-showrunners.

The last episode of the first season broadcasted on March 31, 2022, as well as Season 2 already was approved from the start, so the show was always going to keep going.

When Peacock’s Bel-Air first was announced, a lot of people weren’t sure how well a dramatic version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be doing.

Well, it turns out that what people want to see on TV these days is a dramatization of an original show’s characters and plots. As of May, Bel-Air was the most-streamed original series on Peacock and the third-most-watched title on the platform as a whole.

Bel-Air Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Bel-Air will start on Peacock on February 23, 2023. Peacock’s official channels also released new images from the upcoming season and a lovely teaser.

Bel-Air Season 2 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know all the details about the official call sheet for the next season. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Keeping that in mind, check out the possible season cast below:

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer

Bel-Air Season 2 Plot

We know that the show is about Will Smith’s complicated journey from the sidewalks of West Philadelphia to a gated mansion of Bel-Air. It goes into a lot of detail about racial tension, culture clash, and black success.

According to reports, season 2 of Bel-Air says, “Season 2 of Bel-Air picks it up to Will at an intersection throughout his life as just a new numbers come into his life and challenge what he does learn in Bel-Air as well as competes for regulation of his influence.”

When the second season of Bel-Air starts, Will is at a turning point in his life. A new person comes into his life and challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and tries to take authority of his influence.

He does all of this while managing his home life with his Financial institution’s family and attempting to restore the confidence that was cracked at the end of last season.

Will and Carlton will become brothers as they get closer to each other, but they will still argue with one another about their differences.

We’ll also see how Hilary changes as she grows more of a boss throughout her influencer globe and how that affects her relationship with Jazz. We’ll also see how Viv and Phil struggle to balance marriage, family, and their careers while trying to get back to what’s important to them.

Will thought that his father left him and his family his whole life and for most of the first season of Bel-Air. In episode 10, though, it turns out that William’s father didn’t leave his 4-year-old son. Will didn’t know that he was in jail because the adults in his life didn’t tell him.

When Will’s father Lou, who has been in prison for 13 years, shows up at the front stages of the Banks’ house, all hell breaks out. The lie that one family told to safeguard a small boy now has a direct effect on the growth of the young man.

The plot of Season 2 of “Bel-Air” is mostly a secret, but we do know about some storylines that will be a part of the next chapter.

Coco Jones tried to tell Distractify that Hilary and Jazz will have some problems in Season 2 with their relationship, which could mean trouble for the pair.

“There’s some excitement. I do not want to tell you what it is. Because I was scared. But I’ll say that somebody from Hilary’s past is brought into play, which sort of throws off everything,” this same actress said.