Succession Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The hit HBO show follows billionaire Roy and his dysfunctional children, who spend their days trying to be the new CEO of their family’s international media empire by stabbing one another in the back. The third season went into “full beast mode,” and son Kendall’s attempt to get rid of his father was shown on TV.

Kendall’s downfall was also shown on TV, which was sad. By the time the third season ended in Dec 2021, the authors had blown the display wide open with such a dramatic climax that made people want answers right away.

Throughout its first 3 seasons, HBO’s Succession also captivated viewers with such a mixture of old-school daddy issues as well as writing so sharp that only Veep could claim to match it. The show, which was made by Jesse Armstrong, is about the very rich Roy family, which runs the media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Since its 2018 start, the dark and quite often funny drama has mostly been about the political battle between Logan, the patriarch, and Kendall, his son who wants to take over. As season four starts, it looks like this three-year fight is over, and viewers are left wondering what this pleasingly dysfunctional group will do next.

Succession season 4 is almost here, and from what I can tell, the return of TV’s most dysfunctional family promises to be more extremely flammable than a Japanese rocket launch that Roman Roy planned.

The way that showrunner Jesse Armstrong makes up stories about the Murdoch media empire seems to be dark, dramatic, and often funny. He mixes tension or comedy in ways that are rarely seen on screen. Succession was one of the best HBO Max shows, and the third season, which came out in October 2021, showed why.

HBO gave the go-ahead for Succession season 4 before season 3 had even ended, and we’re excited about how the new episodes will wrap up the gaps left by season 3’s shocking cliffhanger.

Succession’s season finales have always been explosive and suspenseful, and the Third season is no different. After seeing how Season 3 ended, people immediately started to wonder if the HBO show would come back for Season 4.

In Episode 8, we were worried about what would happen to the people, but in the end, we only cared about what would happen to the corporation. Without Waystar-Royco, there is no question that Royco will become the leader.

Late in October, or less a month after the third season premiere, it was announced that the HBO show would be back for a season 4. “Jesse Armstrong has outdone himself with each new season of Succession, having taken us deeper into to the Roy family’s world with wit, humanity, and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO.

Kendall’s choice in season three led to Logan is determined to kill his second-oldest son and Kendall giving up on his dreams of ousting his father. The competition between his siblings to become CEO of the company and their attempts to get rid of Kendall were also looked at.

Succession Season 4 Release Date

Succession season four will start in the spring of 2023, however, the exact date has not been set. For a show to be eligible for an Emmy Award, it must have aired in its entirety between June 1 and May 31 of the same year.

What does that mean then? If you like math, the next season will have 10 episodes, a single higher than the previous season but the same number as seasons and one or two. If you start counting 10 weeks from the deadline, the last possible grand opening date is March 26, 2023. We’d like to see the clan back on TV sooner, but at least there’s a window, even if it’s a big one.

Succession Season 4 Cast

Most, if not all, of the cast of Succession will likely be back. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Conor Roy (Alan Ruck), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), and Gerri Kellman have all been cast as regulars for season four (J. Smith-Cameron).

Other characters, like Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Karl Muller (David Rasche), Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens), Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass), Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe), Colin (Scott Nicholson), Kerry Castellabate (Zo Winters), and Cyd Peach (Jeannie Berlin), will also be back.

Alexander Skarsgard joined the cast last season as Lukas Matsson, the founder and CEO of a tech company. Adrien Brody or Hope Davis also are introduced, but only Skarsgard and Davis have indeed been affirmed for season four. Since the show won the most Emmys for guest actors this year, don’t be amazed to see additional cameos or guest stars from A-list stars.

More recently, HBO announced that Waystar PR executive Karolina Novotney (Dagmara Domiczyk), Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed), Kendall’s assistant Jess Jordan (Juliana Canfield), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) will all be back.

Succession Season 4 Trailer

In the trailer for Succession’s fourth season, we get our first look at what’s happened since the backstabbing. Not surprisingly, when Logan is mad, he tells his kids that they are “pygmies.” The siblings are busy putting together their group of rebels. When Tom says, “Do you want to discuss what happened?” at the end of the teaser, Shiv seems ready for a fight. We want them to, too. You can watch the whole video here:

Succession Season 4 Plot

“The sale of media company Waystar Royco to computer visionary Lukas Matsson needs to move ever closer,” says HBO about the upcoming 10-episode season. When the Roy family thinks about what their lives are going to be once the sale is done, they feel existential anxiety and fight with each other. As the family considers a future in which their political and cultural influence will be greatly reduced, a power struggle breaks out.”

Snook told ET that the relationship between Logan as well as his four kids, especially how they’re prepared to endure verbal beatings and public insults, is “probably something that will be explored” further in future episodes.

She said, “They have to come to a head, and the conflict is in if they choose to go back to the same old, conventional way of relating to one another or whether they break up and change.”

In the meantime, the show will go abroad and focus on the upcoming merger of GoJo and Waystar. Strong told ET that they had just finished shooting in Norway and that in Oct., they were “about halfway thru the fourth season.”

What will happen now that Shiv, Roman, and Kendall can only lean on each other during this hard time in their lives? All of the big stars were let down by the person they were most close to.

Tom, her tortured husband, finally got his revenge on Shiv by leaving her in the water, even though he doesn’t know she’s dead. We’re sure she won’t take the betrayal lying down, however, she may come up with a long-term way to get back at them.

Roman thinks that Gerri, the only person he seemed to be able to trust, has left him for personal reasons. Kendall is another. His mental health is barely holding on by a thread. In Season 4 of Succession, the siblings have to plan their next move before it’s too late.

It will be bad no matter what. On the bright side, it looks like Connor will marry his reluctant partner Willa Ferreyra, which is something to be happy about. Best of luck with that.