Be Ready For The Knights of the Zodiac: They Will March on Netflix This October!!

The series will arrive on Netflix during October with all its chapters ideal to remember the great moments of your childhood.

If you were a child during the 90s, you surely remember The Knights of the Zodiac. Well, much attention is given to the series. Because very soon you can relive all its chapters!

This famous series that did release in 1986, will come to Netflix with all its seasons. Here you can remember the history of the group of young warriors known as “knights” and led by Seiya. Together with their companions, they will have to fight alongside the Greek goddess Athena to protect humanity from the forces of evil.

Well, you can relive all this from October 15 when the series premieres on Netflix. According to international media, the streaming platform will have all three parts of the anime, which implies 114 episodes in total.

The Knights of the Zodiac chapters

The saga of the Sanctuary, the saga of Asgard and the saga of Poseidon are the chapters that you can see from mid-October. Remember that in addition to the chapters, The series has 5 movies among which one is in 3D.

Will You Like To See Them Again?