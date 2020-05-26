Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

Share it:

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Biography, Personal Life, Career, Total Assets: Wiz Khalifa is a very popular hip hop singer and rapper of the United States of America. Wiz Khalifa’s birth name is Cameron Jubril Thomas. Wiz Khalifa is one of the best sellers of music albums in the United States. He does Studio Albums, Collaborative Albums, Television Shows and Films also.

Wiz Khalifa was born in 1987 and he is active since 2005 to present. Wiz Khalifa has 30$ Million Net Worth at present and it is still increasing. Wiz Khalifa started his Career at the age of 17-18 years and after a few years, he is a millionaire. Wiz Khalifa is one of the most paid rappers in the United States. People of the US love Wiz Khalifa’s music, rapping, and style. Wiz Khalifa has been nominated for Awards of various categories and has won many of them.

Real Name Cameron Jibril Thomaz Stage Name Wiz Khalifa Date of Birth 8th September 1987 Birth Place Minot, North Dakota, United States Height 6’ 3” (6 Feet 3 Inches) Marital Status Divorced with Amber Rose Children Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor Music Genre Hip Hop Active From 2005 to Present Net Worth 30$ Million and Increasing Source of Income/Wealth Music Official Website www.wizkhalifa.com

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, well known as Wiz Khalifa was born on 8th September 1987 at Minot, North Dakota, United States. Khalifa was born to the parents who were serving in the Military. Khalifa’s parents got divorced when he was just three years old. Because of his parent’s job in Military service, Khalifa had to move from one place to another. Wiz Khalifa has lived in Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, and finally settled down in Pittsburgh. Khalifa has gone to the Taylor Allderdice High School at Pittsburgh. Cameron Jibril Thomaz has a stage name, Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa is an Arabic word which means ‘Successor’, while Wiz is derived from the word ‘Wise’. Wiz Khalifa once said about his name, “The name also came from being called ‘young Wiz’cause I was good at everything I did, and my granddad is Muslim, so he gave me that name; he felt like that’s what I was doing with my music.”

Childhood and Career:

Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Jibril Thomaz) has made a tattoo of his stage name (i.e. Wiz Khalifa) on his 17th Birthday. Khalifa says that he is influenced by music from some personalities such as Jimi Hendrix, Camp Lo, The Notorious B.I.G., and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Benjy Grinberg, President of Rostrum Records first heard the mixtape of Wiz Khalifa in 2004. Then he met Wiz Khalifa and decided to work with him, at that time Khalifa was hardly 16 years old. Benjy Grinberg said about Khalifa, “Even though he wasn’t all the way developed you could just tell that he was a diamond in the rough and that with some polishing, guidance, and backing he could become something special.”

Wiz Khalifa released his first Mix Tape “Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvania” in 2005. The Next Year in 2006, Khalifa released his first Album “Show and Prove” and the same year Khalifa was announced ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone Magazine. In 2007 Wiz Khalifa released two more Mix Tapes named “Grow Season” and “Prince of the City 2”. In the same year, Khalifa signed with Warner Bros. Records. After giving many hits with Warner Bros. Records, Khalifa has signed with Atlantic Records later in 2010 for the New Album “Deal or No Deal” and other songs. Then Wiz Khalifa has given hits on hits till present. Khalifa’s upcoming album is TBA and his upcoming movie is High School 2 in 2015.

Personal Life:

Wiz Khalifa began to date with Amber Rose in 2011. They liked each other and got engaged in 2012. Amber Rose gave birth to Wiz Khalifa’s child, a Son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz in February 2013. The couple got married in July 2013. One year later, Amber Rose filed an appeal for divorce in September 2014.

Albums, Television Shows and Movies done by Wiz Khalifa:

Studio Albums:

Show and Prove

Deal or No Deal

Rolling Papers

Only Nigga In First Class (O.N.I.F.C)

Blacc Hollywood

TBA (Upcoming Album in 2015)

Collaborative Albums:

Mac & Devin Go to High School, with Snoop Dogg

Live in Concert, with Curren$y

Mac & Devin Go to High School 2, with Snoop Dogg

TBA, with Taylor Gang

Movies:

Gangs of Roses 2: Next Generation

Mac & Devin Go to High School

High School 2 (Upcoming Movie in 2015)

Television Shows:

Late Show with David Letterman

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Master of the Mix

Punk’d

This Is How I Made It

Ridiculousness (A Television Series)

Awards Won by Wiz Khalifa:

Best New Artist Award in 2011

Top New Artist Award in 2012

Wiz Khalifa was Nominated for 12 other awards/categories till present. In 2015 Wiz Khalifa is nominated for Best Rap Song for his song “We Dem Boyz” and He is also nominated for Best Rap Album for his latest album “Blacc Hollywood”.

