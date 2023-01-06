Scream 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Next year, Ghostface will be back in Scream 6 with a vengeance, and we already get a sneak peek teaser to get us enthused. The teaser for the such new movie, which has the official title Scream VI, was released by Paramount on December 14. It showed how the next book will take place in New York City, with several Ghostfaces following our champions on the subway.

Tara, played by Jenna Ortega, and Gale, played by Courteney Cox, will be back, but Dewey, played by David Arquette, died off in Scream, and Sidney, played by Neve Campbell, won’t be back. In 1996, a new killer in a mask scared people: Ghostface, the flailing, horror-savvy killer at the center of the Scream franchise. It’s not a person such as Jason, Michael Myers, or Freddy Krueger. Instead, it’s a title given to fresh generations of crazy film buffs.

The 5th Scream movie cut its way into theatres earlier this year. It made over $140 million around the world and was praised by critics, which is no small feat considering how much people were looking forward to its scares and witty, up-to-date commentary.

Sooner than you think, the next movie in the Scream series will come out. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin but also Tyler Gillett worked together to direct it. Both of them worked together on projects like “Ready or Not” and “Scream,” which came out in 2022.

James Vanderbilt but also Gary Busick wrote the script for the new movie Scream VI, which is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. The writers also worked with Bettinelli-Olpin but rather Gillett on Ready as well as the first Scream movie. Vanderbilt appeared in Ready in the role of the demon Mr. LeBail.

The new Scream movie was made by the same people who made the first one, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt, but also Paul Neinstein. It has been picked up by Spyglass Media Group, Project X Entertainment, but also Radio Silence Productions.

Who wants to see a new Scream movie? Yes, Scream, also known as Scream (2022) and Scream 5, did come out in January 2022. However, it was a hit with both viewers and critics, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that a sequel was rapidly announced and put on the fast track. So, Scream VI will come out a little over a year after the last installment in the long-running horror series.

Wes Craven directed the first Scream, which came out in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and other people. Before this latest Scream, which its meta script calls a “requel,” there were three other sequels. Does that end up making Scream 6 a spinoff remake?

Scream’s first movie came out in 1996 and made the most money of any slasher movie that year. Scream 2 came out in 1997, and Scream 3 came out in 2000. The franchise was brought back to life 11 years later with Scream 4, which came out in April 2011.

After that, it took nearly 11 years for the franchise to make its fifth film, Scream, which came out on January 14, 2022, and made $140 million worldwide. Now, the franchise is back with the upcoming movie Scream 6, which is sure to continue its success.

Scream 6 Release Date

The movie was made by Spyglass Media Group, Project X Entertainment, but also Radio Silence Productions. It was supposed to come out on March 31, 2023, but now we know it will be in theatres in the US, India, and other places on March 10, 2023. Paramount Pictures will be in charge of putting it out in the US.

Scream 6 Cast

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega are all set to come back as the survivors of Scream 2022 and fight Ghostface again.

Barrera portrayed the brand-new central character, Sam, who turned into the real daughter of the original Scream killer, Billy Loomis (played by Skeet Ulrich). Ortega played Sam’s sister, Tara, who is not related to Billy. Brown and Gooding were also in the first movies because one‘s twin siblings, Mindy and Chad, are Randy Meeks’ niece and nephew (Jamie Kennedy).

Hayden Panettiere is going to play Kirby Reed again, the character she played in Scream 4, in the new movie. This will be a fantastic time from the past, as Kirby Reed was a main character in Scream 4. Neve Campbell will not be part of Scream VI, and yet Courtney Cox will be back for the following chapter.

Other new cast members are Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning), Liana Liberato (A Million Little Things), Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia), and Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

Scream 6 Trailer

As was said above, the first teaser for Scream 6 came out on December 14. However, it’s not much more than a teaser. It’s a 1-minute trailer that shows the same four survivors from the recent movie riding the subway throughout New York City, where Ghostface or maybe Ghostfaces stops them. Look at it here:

Scream 6 Plot

Even if we have this same teaser, we don’t know much about the plot of Scream 6, other than the fact that Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad will try to leave Woodsboro and end up in New York City. Barrera told Collider that the upcoming film is “potentially a hundred times gorier”: There was a saying on collection even though Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] have always been asking for more blood and sweat.”

“The way we looked at it was that she now knows that Billy is indeed a component of her. And even though he will always be part of her, she must now move on “Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who is also a co-director, told Fandom about it. “We had a version of the film where she had been still medicating herself just at the end, but we all thought it would be better if she didn’t. We wanted it to feel like she wasn’t just back when she first started taking medication away from her past, and that she can now accept Billy as a portion of who she is.

At the moment, the only thing we know for sure about the plot of a future movie is that it will poke fun at existing horror as well as movie trends. Scream was about toxic fans and “requels,” we’ll have to see what it’s about this time. Scream 6 will take in New York City, so we’re no longer in Woodsboro. Melissa Barrera teased in a question and answer session with Collider, “It’s like 20 times more embarrassing.

“It’s terrible. Because users see how, in a city such as New York City, everybody seems to be doing their thing and no one will help someone who is screaming for help. “No one comes to assist them because everyone is kind of like, “I’m not getting into that.” So it’s embarrassing because Ghostface is after you, but you also get to see how people act when they’re in a tough spot. Anyway, I think I’ve probably said enough for now.”

Jenna Ortega also said on Entertainment Tonight, “Ghostface is getting a lot scarier. I just read a little bit of the screenplay, and it just keeps getting more and more violent. I think this is probably one of the most aggressive and violent editions of Ghostface we’ve seen before, which I think will be a lot of fun to shoot.