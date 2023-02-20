Be My Guest with Ina Garten Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The premiere date for Season 3 of “Be My Guest To Ina Garten” has been set, as well as the new lineup of celebrities who will join the Barefoot Cassie for a meal in the forthcoming batch of episodes has been announced. Stanley Tucci is one of them.

During the season, Helen will also take on Tucci, whose much-loved food-travel show was just canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Food Network, in addition to other CNN original shows. She will also have actor Laura Linney as well as singer Norah Jones.

Betsy Ayala, chief of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety, “Getting an invite from Ina is a dream come true for both her guests and our audience. Her friendly personality, legendary entertaining skills, and natural curiosity about other people’s lives make for a fascinating series.”

In the first episode, Misty Copeland, a famous dancer, joins Ina for a fantasy land day in the barn. After drinking Kir Royales and eating Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta to celebrate, they get down to business and talk about Misty’s amazing childhood, her groundbreaking ballet career, and the moment Helen thought it was all over.

Misty then tells Ina that her family’s favorite dinner is Citrus Fish and Mashed Butternut Squash, which is a great meal for eating outside.

In the next episode, actor, director, TV host, and writer Stanley Tucci makes Ina Helen’s first martini and teaches her how to make this classic cocktail.

After eating Easy Oysters Rockefeller, those who talk about life, love, and work. They also share their love of food, like when Stanley makes Cacciucco, a seafood stew from Tuscany.

Ina then invites award-winning stage and film actress Laura Linney to a barn with a Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake. They talk about problems in their careers, secrets from the stage, and bad cooking parties.

In a nod to Laura’s Southern roots, Ina teaches her a different way to make Shrimp Boil. Then, they go to Sag Harbor to see the sights and shop for antiques.

Ina finally meets singer-songwriter Norah Jones for the first time. She has been a fan of her music for years. After eating a delicious Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie together, they talk about everything from Norah’s fast rise to fame to food traditions in their own families.

Ina shows her how to make Chicken inside a Pot with Orzo, and then they go on a historical tour of the Hamptons to see Home Sweet Home, a museum with such a connection to music.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten Season 3 Release Date

Be My Guest will soon have new episodes for fans of Barefoot Contessa. On March 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET, discovery+, and Food Network will start showing the third season.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten Season 3 Cast

Ina Garten

Emily Blunt is an actress.

Hill, Faith

Julianna Margulies

Nathan Lanes

Rob Marshall

Willie Geist

Marcus Samuelsson

John DeLuca

Erin French

Be My Guest with Ina Garten Season 3 Trailer

Be My Guest with Ina Garten Season 3 Plot

Misty Copeland, a ballerina, is the first guest of the new season. She spends the day at the barn with Garten at her home in East Hampton. According to the description of the show, Copeland and Garten would then make Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta and Kir Royale cocktails during the first episode of Be My Guest.

Not only that. You can expect Copeland to talk about her childhood and her life as a dancer. Lastly, the two will make Citrus Salmon as well as Mashed Butternut Squash, which is Copeland’s family’s favorite go-to dinner.

Inside the 2nd episode of this season, Garten does have Stanley Tucci over. Tucci makes martinis for both him and Garten. He went viral for trying to make a drink in 2020 like Garten.

In another episode, actress Laura Linney, who has won an Emmy, stops by. But she doesn’t come without something. The former star of Ozarks brings Garten a Blueberry Ricotta Brunch Cake to eat while they talk about anything from their jobs to funny things that have happened in the kitchen.

Be My Guest Season 3 keeps going when Norah Jones meets Garten, who has been a fan of her music for a long time. There’s a cooking lesson with Chicken in a Pot with Orzo and Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie.

“Without a doubt, one of the common questions I get is, ‘Can you assist me to get a lunch invite to Ina’s?'” President of Food Network as well as Streaming Food Content at Discovery Inc., Courtney White, said.

“Be My Guest” is exactly what it sounds like: Ina is inviting the audience to join her and a few of her favorite people as they cook their favorite recipes and share personal stories over cocktails. Because no one wants to leave Ina’s vegetable patch after only 30 minutes, the multi-platform format makes it possible to add more content.

This week, Food Network as well announced a new show that is based on Julia Child, who is one of the most well-known chefs on TV. The Julia Child Challenge will also premiere in March. It will be a competition between eight Julia Child fans who will cook through Child’s recipes and make their dishes to win the grand prize of the three-month cooking school in Paris.