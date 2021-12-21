What Is A Periodontist:

A periodontist is a dentist who specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases that affect the gums and supporting bones of the teeth. They are experts in using dental implants, crowns, and bridges to restore function and aesthetics to teeth. Periodontists also perform cosmetic procedures such as gum lifts and tooth whitening.

Some people may need to see a periodontist even if they have no problems with their teeth or gums. For example, pregnant women are often advised to see a periodontist for a check-up since pregnancy can increase the risk of developing gingivitis (a mild form of gum disease).

Periodontal disease:

Periodontal disease is one of the most common dental problems. It is a condition that affects the gums and supporting bones of the teeth. There are three main types of periodontal disease: gingivitis, Periodontitis, and Advanced Periodontitis.

Gingivitis is the mildest form of periodontal disease. It is caused by plaque bacteria, which attach to the teeth and form a film called “tartar.” If left untreated, gingivitis can progress to Periodontitis, a more severe form of the disease.

Periodontitis is a chronic infection of the gum tissue and bone around the teeth. It can lead to tooth loss if not treated. Advanced Periodontitis is the most severe form of the disease. It can cause damage to the jawbone and lead to tooth loss.

How is periodontal disease treated?

– The treatment for periodontal disease depends on the severity of the infection. In most cases, it can be treated with a combination of antibiotics, scaling and root planing (a deep cleaning procedure), and oral hygiene instructions.

If there is significant bone loss, surgery may be needed to restore the lost bone tissue. This may include a procedure called gum grafting, in which healthy gum tissue is taken from another part of the mouth and attached to the affected area.

There are also some dental implants available that can be used to replace missing teeth.

