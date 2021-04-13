Soloist in a Cage returns after two years of hiatus, chapter 11 is on MangaPlus!

Excellent news from Japan, where the author Shiro Moriya has got rid of some health problems that have been tormenting him for two years, and is finally back to take care of the excellent Soloist in a Cage. The eleventh chapter is now available on MangaPlus, for the moment together with the rest of the series.

Soloist in a Cage is a psychological shonen manga published by Shiro Moriya on Shonen Jump +, starting September 29, 2018. In March 2019, just six months after launch, the manga was paused due to health problems of the author, and until a few days ago no further information had been shared. Today Moriya is back with Chapter 11, consisting of 56 pages and available for free on MangaPlus, along with the rest of the series.

Shueisha describes the synopsis of the manga as follows: “Each person has their own prison, a place from which they cannot escape, which sometimes grow to the size of a city. Chloe is a girl born in such a place, who lives with her younger brother in a place where it snows all the time. Theirs is a story of struggle and hope, but how far will they go?“. The manga has been very well received in Japan and the West, and the fact that it is available for free on the Shueisha website is a great incentive for all fans.

And what do you think of it? Did you know this manga? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, we remind you that Mangaplus has recently added a new language and that Italian could soon arrive.