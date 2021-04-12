The MacBook Air M1 is cheaper than ever on Amazon with a discount of 125 euros in the colors Silver and Gold

For a few months now, we have among us the first Apple computers with its own chip, the M1, developed under the ARM architecture and which stands out for its performance and autonomy. The company’s laptops are some of the lucky ones to implement it, and the MacBook Air M1 you can get it on Amazon cheaper than ever for 1.129 euros 1.003,99 euros.

Buy the MacBook Air M1 ultrabook at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 1,129 euros for the version with base configuration in the Apple Store and the rest of the official suppliers, in Amazon you can get a good discount that lowers it considerably compared to its RRP, since 1,003.99 euros, which supposes a saving of 125 euros.





New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (Latest Model)

The design of the MacBook Air with an M1 chip is no different from previous generations, because the important change is within it. This is why we find the same 13.3 “Retina IPS LCD display with native resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The M1 processor has an eight-core CPU with four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, as well as a seven-core GPU from Apple. Along with his 8GB unified memory, the operation of the macOS Big Sur operating system is very smooth. It comes with 256GB of internal storage for files and computer programs.

Have two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C) compatible with charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s). Its strong point, apart from power, is autonomy: it lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, consuming multimedia content. It is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 networks, and has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security and payments through Apple Pay.

More offers?

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.