B: The Beginning Succession: the sequel to the Netflix sci-fi series arrives in 2021

During the night, an avalanche of Netflix ads made their way around the web. Among new original productions, new seasons and much more, the returns of some highly anticipated television series stand out including the sci-fi epic and thriller of B: The Beginning Succession, sequel to the popular Production IG anime

After two years of silence, as the sequel to B: The Beginning was announced in June 2018, the American giant dedicated to on-demand streaming has finally decided to dissolve the reservations and reveal the debut date of the highly anticipated sequel. titled for the occasion “B: The Beginning Succession“Barring unforeseen circumstances, therefore, we will be able to admire this new season during the course of 2021, although the company has not yet officially declared the month of launching the international distribution.

Production I.G. back again to take over the reins of production, as well as the rest of the staff. In case you don’t know the story, the plot follows:

“In a future where technology has made great strides forward, crime is rampant for the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku is the name the protagonist while Keith is the legendary RIS investigator. A mysterious criminal organization moves through the fortified city together to a wide variety of characters including Killer B., a ruthless killer. “

And you, however, are you curious to take a look at this second season? Let us know with a comment below.