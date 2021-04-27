Apple Music’s Top 25 Songs By City Charts Now Available

Apple continues to add functions and features to Apple Music. With the arrival of iOS 14.5 and the rest of the operating systems, the company has launched “City Charts” or “Successes around the world”, a feature that gives us access to custom playlists from the different major cities of the world.

New features and evolution of Apple Music

After updating to iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 in the tab To explore of the app Song we will find a new section under the title “Successes around the world”. Some lists that are updated daily with the 25 most listened songs from cities like Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Los Angeles and others.

The list of cities that receive this dedicated list amounts to more than 100 among which the following stand out:

New York

The Angels

Miami

Chicago

San Francisco

Seattle

Austin

Barcelona

Beijing

Berlin

Bogota

Bordeaux

Buenos Aires

Dubai

Dublin

Frankfurt

Guadalajara

Guatemala city

Hamburg

Honolulu

Lima

London

Lyon

Madrid

Marsella

Medellin

Melbourne

Mexico City

Milan

Monterrey

Montreal

Naples

Osaka

Paris

Philadelphia

Prague

Rio de Janeiro

Roma

San Diego

Saint Joseph

Santiago

Santo Domingo

Sidney

Such

Toronto

One

The importance of the human factor in musical discovery

At a time when we have at our fingertips (pun intended) almost all the music on the planet abundance can overwhelm. It is clear that we can search for exactly what we want to hear, but what if we don’t know what to listen to? This is where Apple Music enters the scene: personalized recommendations, playlists according to our tastes, top hits by country and now the top hits in our city.

The recommendation algorithms are very good, in fact they are essential, but being able to discover new music recommended by humans, even indirectly, is something else. Here Apple Music already took a step forward with lists curated by human editors And now it goes one step further allowing us to discover the music that is heard in our area.

An interesting novelty that is combined with other features of Apple Music, such as Apple Music One, the radio station, which give more personality to the service and the music that we can access through it. Each streaming service is different and approaches its differentiation strategy in its own way. At Apple, with the famous phrase that the music is in the Company DNA, have chosen to give relevance to the human factor.

It is clear that Apple Music seeks to provide a human factor to the content of its platform. It works like this, where we can find the lists of the most listened to songs in our closest environment are further proof of this. Some lists that with daily updates can be the most curious in terms of their evolution and the possibility of discovering new music interactively. Good news for sure.